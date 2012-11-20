12712 results for
Holiday Favorite: Pumpkin Banana Spice Smoothie Recipe
If you’re looking for ways to make your Thanksgiving and holiday season healthier, start with my Pumpkin Banana Spice vegan smoothie.
What No One Tells You About Traveling Cross-Country With Your Dog
These few tricks keep us both happy and healthy in between the miles!
4 Science-Backed Ways To Be More Productive & Focused In The Morning
Snooze-hitters, listen up: This one's for you.
Raising Sons? Here Are 8 Ways To Teach Them About Sex, From A Pediatrician
Above all, don't forget to discuss love.
The Key To These Tacos? Sustainably Sourced Fish (And A Fruity Salsa)
With a mango, avocado, and strawberry salsa.
8 Reasons People Ghost (Beyond "They're Just A Jerk"), From Experts
Their attachment style might be to blame, among other things.
A Hospice Doctor On Why We Should Talk More About End-Of-Life Experiences
People fight to have relevance, to find meaning—right up until their very last breath.
8 Ways To Be A Friend In Times Of Grief
If you need anything, let me know.
4 Ways To Live Well, Inspired By The Japanese Art Of Kintsugi
Wellness the Japanese way.
This Father Lost Two Sons To Overdose — Here's What He Learned About Grief
I lost my marriage. I lost both of my sons. For a time, I lost my way.
How To Make Your Skin Look More Awake With A Supplement
Glowing, bright, perky skin, here.
Feel Like Your Life's Out Of Whack? Take Back Control With This Weekly Journaling Exercise
It takes 10 minutes, max.
Stuck In The Afternoon Slump? Try This Energy-Boosting Tonic
Say goodbye to sluggishness and hello to energy!
How This Naturopathic Doctor Overcame Burnout With Micronutrients
Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D., says this is the best way to replenish your energy.
How Do You Talk To A Narcissist? A Psychoanalyst Breaks It Down
When engaging in conversation, you expect to be talking with a person. Unfortunately, if you're talking to a true narcissist, two-way...
7 Foods Most People Think Are Healthy, But Really Aren't
The seven foods and drinks here can be healthy, but manufacturers usurp that healthiness with dubious bulking agents, food intolerances and sugar,...
A 15-Minute (One Pan!) Vegan Meal To Make Tonight: Chickpea Masala
I love food — eating it, cooking it, and writing about it are kind of my jam. But by the time I get home from work in the evening, the last thing I...
A High-Sugar Diet Leads To Acne More Than Tobacco Use, Study Finds
Eating processed sugar takes the cake when it comes to this unfavorable skin condition.
3 Cannabinoids (Other Than CBD) That Doctors Find Promising For Health
You know about CBD, but what about CBC, CBG, and CBDA?
For The Dewiest Natural Glow, May We Suggest The "Reverse Makeup" Hack?
Natural makeup lovers, unite.