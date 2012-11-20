12712 results for

Holiday Favorite: Pumpkin Banana Spice Smoothie Recipe

If you’re looking for ways to make your Thanksgiving and holiday season healthier, start with my Pumpkin Banana Spice vegan smoothie.

#smoothie #ginger #pumpkin #vegan recipes
Kathryn Tamblyn
November 20 2012
What No One Tells You About Traveling Cross-Country With Your Dog

These few tricks keep us both happy and healthy in between the miles!

#partner #dogs
Sam Talbot
March 13 2019
A Hospice Doctor On Why We Should Talk More About End-Of-Life Experiences

People fight to have relevance, to find meaning—right up until their very last breath.

#anxiety #healthy aging #fear
Christopher Kerr, M.D., Ph.D.
February 11
This Father Lost Two Sons To Overdose — Here's What He Learned About Grief

I lost my marriage. I lost both of my sons. For a time, I lost my way.

#Loneliness #grief #fear
Steve Grant
February 9
Stuck In The Afternoon Slump? Try This Energy-Boosting Tonic

Say goodbye to sluggishness and hello to energy!

#energy
Caroline Muggia
April 3 2019
How This Naturopathic Doctor Overcame Burnout With Micronutrients

Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D., says this is the best way to replenish your energy.

#gut health #inflammation #mbgpodcast
Jason Wachob
February 7
How Do You Talk To A Narcissist? A Psychoanalyst Breaks It Down

When engaging in conversation, you expect to be talking with a person. Unfortunately, if you're talking to a true narcissist, two-way...

#friendship
Laurie Hollman, Ph.D.
February 7
7 Foods Most People Think Are Healthy, But Really Aren't

The seven foods and drinks here can be healthy, but manufacturers usurp that healthiness with dubious bulking agents, food intolerances and sugar,...

#nutrition #wellness #sugar
JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN
December 20 2014

A 15-Minute (One Pan!) Vegan Meal To Make Tonight: Chickpea Masala

I love food — eating it, cooking it, and writing about it are kind of my jam. But by the time I get home from work in the evening, the last thing I...

#recipes #gluten-free recipe #15-minute recipe #plant-based #food
Leah Vanderveldt
October 1 2015
A High-Sugar Diet Leads To Acne More Than Tobacco Use, Study Finds

Eating processed sugar takes the cake when it comes to this unfavorable skin condition.

#news #acne #sugar
Jamie Schneider
October 11 2019
