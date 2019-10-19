20243 results for

Personal Growth
Parenting

Our Top Parenting Tips for Beyoncé and Jay Z, Because They're Having Twins!

Beyoncé and Jay are having twins! Here's how they can do it the wellness way.

Elizabeth Inglese
February 1 2017
Outdoors
Functional Food

6 Nutrients To Help Manage Stress + A Lemon Tartlet That Puts Them To Use

Stress management isn’t something you just take care of on the weekends—it's a daily practice.

Jason Wrobel
April 11 2016
Routines

Yoga For Core Strength: The Perfect Pose To Target Your Obliques

These variations on side plank pose will strengthen the obliques—those often neglected (but still super important) muscles on either side of your...

Rina Jakubowicz
June 1 2016
Functional Food
Functional Food

6 Foods That Double As Sunscreen (Including Avocado!)

The next time you head outside for the day, bring some of these skin-protecting snacks along.

Kimberly Evans, M.S., R.D.
July 23 2016
Spirituality

The 5 Talismans You Need To Feel Beautiful

Talismans carry symbolic meanings that hark back to ancient times and, with each, placing them in your home or wearing them not only brings calm but...

Anjie Cho
July 8 2016

How To Use Gemstone Sex Toys For Self-Love & Beauty

Here are five ways to use Chakrub crystal sex toys for self-love and beauty.

Vanessa Cuccia
January 31 2017
Healthy Weight

This Is The Healthiest State In The Country. Here's Why

They see living healthy as something they *get* to do, not something they have to do.

James O. Hill, PhD
July 11 2016
Beauty
Functional Food

The 9 Biggest Problems You'll Run Into When Trying To Quit Sugar (And How To Solve Each)

If you've tried to quit sugar and failed, you need to read this ASAP.

William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
April 18 2018
Personal Growth
Functional Food

8 Questions To Help You Actually Manifest Everything You've Ever Wanted

The moment I realized that I could set goals and see them manifest into reality was the moment that I began to shine and give permission to all those...

Fern Olivia
January 29 2017
Integrative Health
Personal Growth
Functional Food

The 11 Foods I Always Have In My Kitchen: A Doctor Tells All

As a physician, author, professor, lecturer, nutritionist, and — most importantly — a mother, the foods I eat provide the nutrients I need to keep...

Taz Bhatia, M.D.
December 2 2015
Routines

9 Things I Wish Everyone Knew About Pole Dancing

I first hid my hobby from friends and family, but as it slowly became a bigger part of my life, I felt less need to hide it and more desire to share...

Irmingard Mayer
January 10 2014