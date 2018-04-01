12712 results for

Recipes
Sex

5 Ways Seniors Can Get Back To Having Great Sex Lives

Sex is very healthy for older adults. And, of course, fun.

#empowerment #friendship #orgasm #dating
Kelly Gonsalves
April 6 2019
Healthy Weight

Intermittent Fasting Is Confusing: Here's Exactly What To Eat & When

Whether you're a beginner, intermediate, or advanced, here's how to intermittent fast.

#intermittent fasting #inflammation
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
May 31 2018
Home
What This Top Chef Eats—And Avoids—To Get A Great Night's Sleep

For this chef, restaurant owner, cookbook author, and avid cyclist, setting up for a great sleep is a two-step process.

#sleep #food as medicine #partner #happiness #wellness
Seamus Mullen
August 31 2017

6 Things You Need To Know Today (January 31)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including France's new soda ban, how working out makes you smarter, and powerful new effects of...

#news roundup
Liz Moody
January 31 2017

4 Tantric Practices To Build Intimacy In Your Relationship

We're especially excited about the idea of "conscious sensuality."

#love #relationships #sexuality #sex #communication
Shelly Bullard, MFT
July 2 2016
Recipes

This Crunchy Keto Fried Chicken Redefines KFC

Who says you have to miss fried chicken when you're doing keto?

#easy meals #ketogenic #dinner
Lindsay Boyers
January 8
Home

How To Up Your Plant Game This Spring — For Next-To-No $$

Save some green on your indoor jungle.

#plants #budget
Emma Loewe
April 14 2019
Spirituality

This 5-Minute Energy Cleanse Will Bliss Out Your Bedtime Routine

This will send you off to dreamland feeling light, refreshed, and totally at peace.

#healing #energy
Marci Baron
October 29 2016

5 Things You Need To Know Today (June 29)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including another reason to work out outside, the age group that's surprisingly at risk of a stroke, and...

#news roundup
Emma Loewe
June 29 2017
Recipes

4 Middle Eastern Dishes You Won't Be Able To Get Enough Of

Lots of pomegranate and herbs are the ways to our hearts.

#recipes #healthy recipes #food
Ana Sortun
November 13 2016

8 Things You Need To Know Today (June 5)

All the wellness news you need to know, including why Alicia Silverstone feeds her son a vegan diet and the new tool that lets health care providers...

#news roundup #depression #vegan
Allison Daniels
June 5 2017
Nature

Rising With The Sun Is A Super Healthy Practice. Here's How To Actually Do It

A sunrise hike at revitalize inspired me to finally become a morning person. Here's why and how I'm making it happen.

#sleep #environmentalism
Emma Loewe
September 14 2017
Integrative Health
Spirituality

This Week's Horoscope Is Jam-Packed With A Retrograde & Eclipse

Ready to peel back another layer in this odyssey of emotional discovery?

#astrology weekly #astrology
The AstroTwins
June 13
Love

Well Read: 5 Books You Won't Be Able To Put Down This April

A funny book on aging and the novel that has the literary world abuzz.

#anxiety #Well Read #longevity
Liz Moody
April 4 2019
Sex

5 Qualities Of Highly Attractive Women

Radiant confidence is the best aphrodisiac ever. Here's how to start cultivating it.

#confidence #body positivity #dating
Esther Perel
April 29 2017
Motivation