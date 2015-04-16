20316 results for

6 Things Everyone Should Know About Acid Reflux

You've probably heard of acid reflux and its classic symptom, heartburn. But did you know that acid reflux can cause problems not just in your...

#healing #disease #digestion #cancer #microbiome
Jonathan E. Aviv, M.D., FACS
April 16 2015
Sex

5 Ways To Have An Explosive Orgasm

Here are five ways to lengthen, intensify, and multiply a climax.

#orgasm #tantra #libido
Emma Michelle Dixon, Ph.D.
March 12 2015

Is Your "Healthy Lifestyle" Damaging Your Well-Being?

January. Even though resolutions are so 2007, many of us will still increase our gym time and explore the world of juices and chia seeds. The health...

#anxiety #stress #hormones #mind body connection #wellness
Megan Bruneau, M.A.
January 5 2015
Food Trends

High-Tech Meat Is The Sustainable Food Trend Providing Protein For All In 2018

Their "clean meat" aims to bypass the ethical and environmental concerns many conscious eaters raise over the production of meat. Would you eat it?

#news #technology
Elizabeth Inglese
February 8 2018
Routines
Motivation
Integrative Health

5 Tips to Get Your Body Rhythm Back

They'll help get you back in sync.

#healing #wellness #rhythm #sleeping
Frank Lipman, M.D.
February 13 2012
Routines
Parenting
Home

Pro Organizers Can't Get Enough Of These Beautiful Home Storage Tools

Be prepared to want to declutter immediately.

#minimalism
Emma Loewe
May 26 2018

How To Create A Custom Yoga Retreat You Can Actually Afford

This month marks one year since I graduated from optometry school and embarked on a 30-day yoga and self-discovery program in Bali. Here are some...

#money #yoga #travel #retreats
Danielle Richardson, O.D.
May 15 2016
Nature

How Gender & The Environment Are Intrinsically Linked

Yes, environmentalism and feminism actually go hand-in-hand.

#environmentalism #feminism #climate change
Sarah Regan
June 20
Integrative Health
Love

How To Lovingly Handle Displaced Anger In Your Relationship

It's up to you, as a healthy adult, to take loving action on behalf of your inner child to bring about equilibrium.

#healing #relationships #happiness #mind body connection #wellness
Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
May 11 2016
PAID CONTENT FOR Shawn Achor, author of Big Potential

Why You Might Be Thinking About Success All Wrong

The secret to success may be different from what you think.

#friendship
mindbodygreen
February 13 2018

4 DIY Household Cleaners Made With Ingredients You Already Have

Let's face it — life's messy. Getting your space spick-and-span can be tricky, especially when you're strapped for time and money. But have no fear;...

#home
Emma Loewe
September 24 2015

The Best Life Advice Ever — Stunningly Illustrated

When the day is dragging, or life has felt like a series of unfortunate events, a short, sweet aphorism can be just the thing to help us through it....

#personal growth quotes #inspiration #spirituality
Allison Daniels
November 11 2015
Personal Growth

These Cathartic Practices Will Banish Stress, Stat

Bottom line? You can’t change the world around you, but you can change how you react to it.

#anxiety #stress #happiness #personal growth #stress management
Jane Dunnewold
May 29 2017
Home
Personal Growth

How My Body Image Obsession Almost Killed Me (At 26)

I was constantly haunted by the idea that a "real man" had a certain body type, a certain muscle structure, a certain build.

#body image #self-acceptance
Quentin Vennie, E-RYT 200
December 11 2015