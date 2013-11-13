12712 results for

6 Science-Based Tips For A Healthy & Happy Brain

Our society is experiencing an epidemic of chronic brain problems. An estimated 40 million people in the United States experience some sort of...

#happiness #wellness #digestion #healthy foods #superfoods
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
November 13 2013
Social Good
Motivation
Recipes

Forget Avo Toast: This Is Our New Favorite Way To Eat Avocado

For a protein-packed breakfast or a perfect start to dinner.

#vegan #gluten-free
Eliza Sullivan
May 4
Beauty

5 Benefits Of Moringa For Your Skin + How To Make A Mask At Home

Move over, matcha—there's a new(ish) green powder in town.

#skin care #acne #inflammation
Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
February 9
Functional Food

Let's Talk Turkey: How To Find A Tasty, Ethical Thanksgiving Bird

We're breaking down the best options for every taste and price point.

#environmentalism #holiday #budget
Emma Loewe
November 14 2019
Routines
Integrative Health
Beauty

Put A Spring In Your Fingertips With These 5 Nail Polish Shades

If a change in color palette can boost your mood, then by all means: Whip out the warm-weather brights and sunny pastels. Here, our five fave spring...

#makeup #COVID-19 #skin care #confidence
Alexandra Engler
April 27
Personal Growth

15 Things Happy People Do Differently

Most of us wait to be happy until we've achieved a goal.

#happiness #personal growth #self-awareness #self-acceptance
Amita Patel, LMSW
March 13 2015

7 Simple Steps To Lower Your Stress (No Meditation Or Exercise Required)

What's the best way for me to piss off a stressed-out client? Tell them to manage his stress by getting more sleep. Or eating better. Or fitting...

#anxiety #stress #happiness #personal growth
Megan Bruneau, M.A.
April 30 2014
Recipes

Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth With These Grain-Free Cookies!

When the sweet tooth strikes, you can quickly whip up this healthier alternative to processed sugary sweets.

#vegan #gluten-free
Alexis Shields, N.D.
March 23 2014
Functional Food
Personal Growth

10 Ways To Uncover Your True Calling

How to find your purpose and go after it.

#empowerment #manifesting #gratitude #affirmations
Alison Ottaway
January 22 2013
Personal Growth

If Self-Love Feels Impossible, This Is For You

Self-nurturing and self-love are seen as essential.

#happiness #personal growth #compassion #self-acceptance
Jen Louden
January 6 2014
Love

11 Dating Lessons I Wish I'd Learned In My Twenties

Heartbreak cut raw and deep. But ultimately, it allowed me to find strength, happiness, and peace that only I could give myself.

#relationships #mindfulness #sex #personal growth #soul mates
Corinne Dobbas
December 25 2015
Mental Health
Integrative Health

3 RD-Approved Ways To Drink Alcohol & Be Healthy

Jessica Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN, wants you to find what you enjoy most.

#alcohol #mbgpodcast #drinks #holiday
Jason Wachob
December 31 2019
Routines

The Only Workout You Need To Beat Anxiety

An emotional/physical workout to help ease anxiety.

#anxiety #happiness #fitness #mindfulness #mind body connection
Rupa Mehta
January 1 2016
Spirituality

6 Mystical Secrets To Planting Powerful Seeds Of Intention Under The Aries New Moon

Refresh, renew, release! The March 27 Aries new moon is a cosmic spring awakening and a fertile time for planting seeds of intention.

#personal growth #astrology
The AstroTwins
March 26 2017