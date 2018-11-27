19514 results for
What Does It Really Mean To "Boost" Your Immunity? An MD Weighs In
Breaking down the buzzword.
This Hearty Salad Has An Immune-Boosting, Anxiety-Reducing Secret Ingredient
It's easy to make and is a big hit at festive gatherings.
She Had A Catastrophic Brain Stroke — Here's What She Learned About Self-Image
My appearance had been so important. What now?
7 Healthy Hacks To Beat Sugar Cravings
During times when those cravings hit, try these strategies.
How To Heal Yourself With Sound—Right From Your Living Room
You'll hit a high note with this one.
Manifesting For Skeptics: A Celebrity Life Coach's No-BS Take
"Across the board, all of my clients—even those who remain skeptical—report that the act of manifesting their dreams and goals was a pivotal step in...
7 Easy Ways To Keep Your Summer Boozing In Check
Here's how to keep enjoying summer, without making September one long hangover.
8 Ways You Can Recycle (Even If You Live In A Place That Doesn't Make It Easy)
Reduce, then reuse, then recycle with these under-the-radar resources.
Do You Feel Off? Here Are Signs Of Hormone Imbalance + How To Fix Naturally
Plus, which hormones are behind your symptoms.
The Trauma That No One Talks About (And How It's Affecting Your Relationships)
Is unresolved trauma corrupting your relationships? Here are the signs to watch for.
Introducing mbg's revitalize Supper Series!
Looking to capture the magic of revitalize throughout the year? Tonight, mindbodygreen continues the conversations advancing wellness with a brand new...
The Complete Zodiac Guide To 2016. What's In The Stars For You?
Wondering what's in store for your 2016? Here's your full-on guide to the upcoming year, thanks to our zodiac gurus, The AstroTwins.
Weekly Horoscope: There's An Important Quarter Moon Coming Our Way
It's a moment to address the midpoint between autonomy and cooperation.
A Mental Trick For Tapping Into Your Sexual Energy
Yep, meditation can actually make you a better flirt. Here's how.
9 Things I Wish I’d Known About Depression Before I Was Diagnosed
When I think back to my younger self, I wince at my ignorance about depression.
The Surprising Foods That Boost Your Mood
Keep those stress levels in check by filling your plate the smart way.
How A.I. Could Shape The Future Of Wellness
Smarter cities, more equitable health care, and more.
9 Ways To Bounce Back When You're Really Disappointed in Yourself
"Remember that often our most powerful growth opportunities come from our biggest disappointments."
Why You Should Add Masturbation To Your Morning (Or Evening) Routine
Here are a few of the major reasons you should be getting down with yourself more often.
Your Weekly Horoscope: How To Prep For The 3 Powerful Transits Coming Our Way
Wherever your internal compass points you, start researching in earnest.