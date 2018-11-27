19514 results for

7 Healthy Hacks To Beat Sugar Cravings


During times when those cravings hit, try these strategies.

#cravings #healthy foods #sugar #food
JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN
October 4 2015
Spirituality
Personal Growth

Manifesting For Skeptics: A Celebrity Life Coach's No-BS Take

"Across the board, all of my clients—even those who remain skeptical—report that the act of manifesting their dreams and goals was a pivotal step in...

#manifestation #abundance #personal growth #Life Coaching
Lauren Handel Zander
June 21 2017
Personal Growth

7 Easy Ways To Keep Your Summer Boozing In Check

Here's how to keep enjoying summer, without making September one long hangover.

#alcohol #alcoholism #healthy reset #health
Caitlin Padgett
August 11 2016
Off-the-Grid

8 Ways You Can Recycle (Even If You Live In A Place That Doesn't Make It Easy)

Reduce, then reuse, then recycle with these under-the-radar resources.

#friendship #environmentalism
Kylie Sophia Fitch
October 6 2019
Women's Health

The Trauma That No One Talks About (And How It's Affecting Your Relationships)

Is unresolved trauma corrupting your relationships? Here are the signs to watch for.

#love #relationships #personal growth #parenting
Heather Senior Monroe, MSW, LCSW
August 15 2017
Personal Growth

Introducing mbg's revitalize Supper Series!

Looking to capture the magic of revitalize throughout the year? Tonight, mindbodygreen continues the conversations advancing wellness with a brand new...

#empowerment #manifesting #joy #longevity #mantras
Leigh Weingus
November 9 2017
Spirituality

The Complete Zodiac Guide To 2016. What's In The Stars For You?

Wondering what's in store for your 2016? Here's your full-on guide to the upcoming year, thanks to our zodiac gurus, The AstroTwins.

#astrology #spirituality
The AstroTwins
January 2 2016
Spirituality

Weekly Horoscope: There's An Important Quarter Moon Coming Our Way

It's a moment to address the midpoint between autonomy and cooperation.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
June 24 2019
Meditation

A Mental Trick For Tapping Into Your Sexual Energy

Yep, meditation can actually make you a better flirt. Here's how.

#relationships #sexuality #meditation
Biet Simkin
May 8 2016
Mental Health

9 Things I Wish I’d Known About Depression Before I Was Diagnosed

When I think back to my younger self, I wince at my ignorance about depression.

#depression
Rachel Kelly
October 6 2015
Functional Food

The Surprising Foods That Boost Your Mood

Keep those stress levels in check by filling your plate the smart way.

#anxiety #food as medicine #depression #healthy foods #food
Lynda Griparic
August 10 2016
Wellness Trends

How A.I. Could Shape The Future Of Wellness

Smarter cities, more equitable health care, and more.

#environmentalism #technology
Emma Loewe
January 31 2019
Personal Growth

9 Ways To Bounce Back When You're Really Disappointed in Yourself

"Remember that often our most powerful growth opportunities come from our biggest disappointments."

#friendship #journaling #affirmations #Journey
Tanya Carroll Richardson
April 18 2019
Sex

Why You Should Add Masturbation To Your Morning (Or Evening) Routine

Here are a few of the major reasons you should be getting down with yourself more often.

#orgasm #body positivity #libido
Sarah Williams
September 26 2015
Spirituality

Your Weekly Horoscope: How To Prep For The 3 Powerful Transits Coming Our Way

Wherever your internal compass points you, start researching in earnest.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
May 28 2018