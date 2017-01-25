12923 results for

Functional Food

The One Thing Doctors Eat When They Want To Lose Weight

No rabbit food, we promise.

Liz Moody
January 25 2017
Integrative Health

The 5 Keys to Good Health, All Day, Every Day

5 fundamentals of health where eastern and western medicine share common ground.

Robin Berzin, M.D.
April 25 2011
Beauty
Integrative Health

These Are The Best Best Health Books That Came Out In 2018

These are the best health books of 2018, including Resilient, The Longevity Diet, and How to Be Well.

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
December 31 2018
From A Cardio Nut To Low-Intensity Exerciser: How Slowing Down Changed My Body & My Life

If you're a natural over-exerciser or have an inkling that you might push yourself too hard, it's always good to listen to your body and tone it down...

Jordan Younger
March 29 2017
Spirituality
Love
Integrative Health

I Had An Adrenal Crash. Here's How I Recovered

There are five key steps you can take after an adrenal crash.

Kelly O'Brien
December 26 2014
Love

How To Be In A Relationship When You Love Being Independent

Enjoying independence doesn’t mean you can't also enjoy companionship.

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
December 27 2018
Recovery
Wellness Trends
Food Trends

Why Critics Are Dead Wrong About the Paleo Diet

What research has to say about the Paleo diet.

Chris Kresser
January 29 2014
Recipes

I'm An OB/GYN. But I Didn't Understand Why Early Miscarriages Were So Devastating — Until It Happened To Me

In our new Realtalk series, we're sharing personal stories about fertility and family planning. We hope they offer support and inspire honest...

Shannon M. Clark, M.D.
October 28 2015
Beauty

This Just Might Be The Best Natural Facial Cleanser For Sensitive Skin

Bonus: It's infused with honey and smells delish.

Stephanie Eckelkamp
March 6 2019
Parenting

5 FREE Holiday Gifts to Share with Your Kids

A “free” gift is precious and priceless.

Rachel Glowacki
December 22 2011
Love
Sex

Why Embracing Your Sexuality (Fetishes & All) Makes You A More Attractive Partner

Taking full responsibility for your own sexual needs allows you to also be truly responsive to the sexual needs of others, which makes you an...

Wendy Strgar
May 2 2017
Functional Food

The Secret To Making A Blood-Sugar-Balancing Dessert Every Time

Here are the best desserts to satisfy that sweet tooth and balance out your blood sugar.

Liz Moody
March 2 2019