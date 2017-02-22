12923 results for

Healthy Weight
Spirituality

The Trendy Shortcut To Whole-Body Healing

Once the realm of dangling watches and madcap mind-control schemes, hypnosis is back in the mainstream — and it's hipper than ever.

#anxiety #self-awareness #editor's pick #mbg features #self-care
Victoria Cairo
September 1 2016

6 Health Lessons Everyone Can Learn From Introverts

I’m an introvert. And while it would suit me just fine to cozy up with a chai tea latte and Oprah’s latest book club pick, I also enjoy breaking bread...

#relationships #happiness #meditation #wellness
Erica Sawers
June 1 2014
Functional Food
Recipes

The Perfect Summer Salad (Vegan Recipe)

This simple salad is sure to become one of your spring and summer staples.

#healthy recipes #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
Marietta McEvilly
June 16 2013
Off-the-Grid

An Inside Peek Into The Future Of Wellness Travel (And How It's Helping The Planet)

Heads up: Your next yoga retreat will probably be off the grid.

#environmentalism
Colleen Wachob
August 29 2017
Beauty

Is Olive Oil Good For Your Hair? We Break Down What You Need To Know

Olive oil's benefits, downsides, and everything else.

#hair #essential oils
Alexandra Engler
May 21 2019

25 Signs You're Succeeding At Life (Even If It Doesn't Feel Like It)

This post is just the tip of the iceberg! For even more of Shannon Kaiser's wisdom, be sure to check out her newest class, Get Unstuck: How To Find...

#acceptance #happiness #personal growth #depression
Shannon Kaiser
May 28 2014
Integrative Health
Food Trends
Personal Growth

8 "Healthy" Things I'm Not Going To Do Anymore

Can we please take a touch step and box jump back and objectively look at the culture we're creating?

#fitness #mind body connection #wellness #personal growth #inspiration
Jennifer Galardi
May 11 2015

Read This & You'll Never Look At Your Allergies The Same Way Again

You'll never look at your allergies the same way again.

#allergies #health #climate change
Leo Galland, M.D.
August 23 2017
Healthy Weight
The Skin-Improving Collagen Popsicle Recipe We Can’t Stop Making

Here's why this recipe of healthy fats, high-quality collagen, and antioxidant-rich ingredients is quickly becoming an essential in our summer...

#supplements #partner #mbgrevitalize
mindbodygreen
July 24 2019
Parenting

Men Have A Biological Clock, Too — Here's What You Need To Know

Men who wait to have kids later in life could be putting their partner's health at risk.

#news #fertility #pregnancy
Georgina Berbari
May 13 2019
Personal Growth

3 Ways To Get The Love You Deserve After A Breakup

Breakups are really tough. We feel like we've given so much, sacrificed parts of ourselves, spent time and energy on someone else and still … it...

#love #healing #relationships #breakup #pain
Caroline Zwickson, M.A.
August 10 2014
Meditation
Functional Food

Why I'm Eating Meat Again (Even Though I'm A Yoga Teacher)

I was pleasantly surprised by how well my body adapted to the new diet.

#meat #vegetarian #yoga #health #vegan
Elizabeth Tsung
January 19 2016