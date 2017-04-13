19551 results for

8 Things You Need To Know Today (April 13)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including the truth on vitamin D deficiency, new research on how Facebook affects your emotions, and...

#news roundup
Lindsay Kellner
April 13 2017
Love

5 Natural Ways To Treat Dry Skin

Here are some ways that have truly changed my skin for the best ... forever!

#beauty #skin #water
Tara Mackey
September 9 2015

5 All-Natural (And Totally Affordable) Beauty Secrets From South America

Growing up in Guyana, my grandmother would slather my skin and hair with coconut oil for an at-home beauty ritual. This light oil seemed to be the...

#beauty #diy beauty #skin #turmeric #aloe
Karen Young
August 28 2015

I Never Knew I Was At Risk For A Stroke. Here's What I Wish I Knew

Learn to manage inflammation and prevent a stroke.

#holistic healing #wellness #health
Jessica Diaz
February 20 2017
Meditation

5 Meditation Tips For People Who Can't Sit Still

Do you have a desire to meditate because you know it will quiet the mind and bring inner peace, but it’s challenging to sit still?

#meditation #mindfulness #mind body connection #meditation tricks
Tara Nicole Hughes
October 8 2015

7 Things You Need To Know Today (April 12)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including whales against climate change, fancy coffee, and erasing painful memories.

#marriage #coffee #news roundup #health
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
April 12 2017

9 Recipe Ideas For End-Of-Season Tomatoes

At farmers markets in the Northeast, all the heirloom tomatoes are on final display for the year. Bursting with color, their names include Eva...

#farmer's markets #recipes #food
Summer Rayne Oakes
October 19 2015
Travel

Wellness Leaders Who Travel For A Living Reveal The One Thing They Never Pack

Because there's nothing worse than a suitcase that just won't close.

#minimalism
Emma Loewe
June 17 2017
Recipes

9 Small Choices That'll Make Every Day Happier

​“Happiness is not ready-made. It comes from your own actions.” -The Dalai Lama

#healing #happiness #gratitude #mindfulness #abundance
Vishnu Subramaniam
April 21 2016
Parenting

My Daughter Had Anorexia & I Didn't Know: 5 Signs I Missed

She lied her way through a psychiatric interview and panel of tests and came out with a diagnosis of “completely normal.”

#eating disorder #parenting advice #first-person #body image #motherhood
Clare Dunkle
May 19 2015
Integrative Health

What You Need To Know About The Gene Mutation That Affects 40% Of The World

The latest estimate is that there are around 20,000 genes in the human genome.

#health
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
September 22 2015
Beauty
Integrative Health

Are You Living An Anti-Cancer Lifestyle? Here's What To Do

90 to 95 percent of cancers are thought to be caused by lifestyle factors. Make these healthy choices to keep yourself protected.

#sleep #cancer
Thehang (Hannah) Luu, MD
February 16 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR Weleda

5 Clean Beauty Secrets For Revealing Glowing Skin

These are 5 easy beauty hacks for transforming your routine.

#partner #skin care
Sophie Jaffe
October 4 2018

Schedule Your Week In Planetary Alignment With These Ayurvedic Principles

Changing my routine, diet and exercise according to Ayurvedic wisdom has completely transformed my physical and emotional health. I rarely get sick, I...

#Ayurveda #happiness #wellness #journaling #yoga
Julia Clarke
November 16 2014
Personal Growth
Integrative Health