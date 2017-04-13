19551 results for
8 Things You Need To Know Today (April 13)
All the wellness news you need to know today, including the truth on vitamin D deficiency, new research on how Facebook affects your emotions, and...
8 Clear Signs Your Relationship Is Getting More Serious
In case you're wondering...
5 Natural Ways To Treat Dry Skin
Here are some ways that have truly changed my skin for the best ... forever!
5 All-Natural (And Totally Affordable) Beauty Secrets From South America
Growing up in Guyana, my grandmother would slather my skin and hair with coconut oil for an at-home beauty ritual. This light oil seemed to be the...
I Never Knew I Was At Risk For A Stroke. Here's What I Wish I Knew
Learn to manage inflammation and prevent a stroke.
5 Meditation Tips For People Who Can't Sit Still
Do you have a desire to meditate because you know it will quiet the mind and bring inner peace, but it’s challenging to sit still?
7 Things You Need To Know Today (April 12)
All the wellness news you need to know today, including whales against climate change, fancy coffee, and erasing painful memories.
9 Recipe Ideas For End-Of-Season Tomatoes
At farmers markets in the Northeast, all the heirloom tomatoes are on final display for the year. Bursting with color, their names include Eva...
Wellness Leaders Who Travel For A Living Reveal The One Thing They Never Pack
Because there's nothing worse than a suitcase that just won't close.
5 Days Of Healthy Meals: Inflammation-Taming Turmeric Soup Edition
A week of healthy meals, sorted.
9 Small Choices That'll Make Every Day Happier
“Happiness is not ready-made. It comes from your own actions.” -The Dalai Lama
My Daughter Had Anorexia & I Didn't Know: 5 Signs I Missed
She lied her way through a psychiatric interview and panel of tests and came out with a diagnosis of “completely normal.”
What You Need To Know About The Gene Mutation That Affects 40% Of The World
The latest estimate is that there are around 20,000 genes in the human genome.
I'm Obsessed With Facial Stones: Here Are the Best-Kept Secrets
From hand massages to aromatherapy.
Are You Living An Anti-Cancer Lifestyle? Here's What To Do
90 to 95 percent of cancers are thought to be caused by lifestyle factors. Make these healthy choices to keep yourself protected.
5 Clean Beauty Secrets For Revealing Glowing Skin
These are 5 easy beauty hacks for transforming your routine.
Want To Reduce Hidden Toxins At Home? 6 Things That Will Make It Way Easier
Buy these six things and breathe better.
Schedule Your Week In Planetary Alignment With These Ayurvedic Principles
Changing my routine, diet and exercise according to Ayurvedic wisdom has completely transformed my physical and emotional health. I rarely get sick, I...
Why I'm Giving Up My Career As A Hands-On Healer
One writer's journey.
20 Ways To Lower Inflammation: A Functional Medicine Expert Explains
Meet the protein that will tell you how inflamed you are.