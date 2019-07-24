12803 results for
We Tried All The Healthy Alternative Pastas & These Are The Very Best Ones
You can have your pasta and eat it too. Here's how.
3 Chemicals To Avoid If You Have Children (And What To Use Instead)
The top synthetic ingredients to avoid and DIY products to use instead.
Want To Do Yoga More? Try This 7-Day Yoga Plan For A Calmer, Healthier Week
Yoga instructor Claire Grieve shares her go-to way to flow through the week.
Healthy Comfort Food: Sweet Potato Noodles With Kale + Creamy Cashew Sauce
Healthy comfort food at its best.
How To Politely Tell People To Keep Their Distance From You In Public
How to practice social distancing when other people aren't.
The One Practice Every Couple Should Adopt From The BDSM Community
Aftercare helps rekindle closeness in a relationship.
Are You Missing Some Key Nutrients These Days? Here's How To Solve It
It's times like these that supplementation can really help balance out what you're missing.
Here's Exactly What To Eat (And Not Eat) To Maximize Fertility
Saturated fats: Is it a yes or no?
These Blood-Sugar-Balancing Breakfasts Will Be Your Holiday Go-Tos
They take seconds to make and were designed by a functional doctor.
Why I'm Not Doing Bikram Yoga Teacher Training
No. 2: Practicing and teaching are vastly different things.
How To Naturally Rejuvenate Skin Cells Without Invasive Treatments
If you do a quick search for "rejuvenate skin," you'll get a laundry list of in-office treatments, potential injectables, high-tech facials, and so...
What I Always Tell My Patients Who Have Depression
As a functional medicine doctor, I take a different approach to depression: I look for the underlying cause. We eliminate things that cause imbalances...
8 Steps I Took To Lose 60 Pounds + Keep It Off
After just 30 days, it will become a habit
A New Way To Consider Immunity, From A Functional Medicine Expert
It's all about rejuvenation, not just support.
Hit Play On These 4 New Audiobooks For Some Much-Needed Life Advice
Add the right audiobook to your daily routine, and you've got your own personal motivation coach.
I Gave Up Alcohol For 31 Days. Here's How It Transformed My Life
My mentality has changed from "I don't get to drink" to the empowering realization that "I don’t have to drink."
A Navy SEAL Shares His Secret To Finding Balance In Life
Each of us is interested in balance in our lives, either in balancing relationships with work, work with fitness, or all things and spirituality. How...
9 Strategies For Fast & Healthy Weight Loss
I recently had a reader preparing for an upcoming trip to Waikiki, where — get this — her husband’s ex-wife will be staying nearby. So she needed a...
A Simple Exercise To Help You Choose Your "Yeses" & Evade Burnout
Jen Hatmaker says saying yes to every opportunity may do more harm than good in the long run.
Heck, Yes: Vegan Avocado Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream
Six ingredients to creamy, vegan ice cream (no cashews required!).