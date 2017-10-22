12923 results for

Routines
Spirituality
PAID CONTENT FOR Joshua Becker, author of The Minimalist Home

12 Creative Ways to Declutter Your Home

Declutter your home (and have fun doing it) with these 12 creative ideas.

#happiness #wellness #home designs #home
mindbodygreen
May 4 2016
Home

How I Furnished Nearly My Entire Home Without Buying Anything New

You heard it here first: Secondhand items and antiques are the new "new."

#environmentalism #budget
Heather Cooke
August 8 2019
Women's Health

6 Hormone-Balancing Rules To Live By

Intermittent fasting is NOT on the list.

#stress #intermittent fasting #hormones
Amy Shah, M.D.
April 10 2018
Personal Growth

3 Creative Ways To Overcome Your Phone Addiction—And 3 Apps That Can Help

Smartphone apps for putting down your smartphone? Yes!

#joy #technology
Marlee Grace
October 23 2018
Integrative Health

Why Meditation Is One Of The Most Important Things You Can Do For Heart Health: A Doctor Explains

As an integrative medicine practitioner, I know the importance of stress management. Here's why meditation is a proven and natural method for...

#heart disease #meditation #health #stress management
Gary Kaplan, D.O.
February 12 2016
PAID CONTENT FOR Garden of Life
Personal Growth
Functional Food

Want To Give Hibiscus Tea A Try? Read This First

What it tastes like, how it's grown, and more.

#tea
Leigh Weingus
April 2 2018
PAID CONTENT FOR Applegate

5 Better-For-You Lunch Ideas Your Kids Will Ask For Every Single Day

These school lunch ideas are as easy to make as they are fun to eat.

#lunch #partner
mindbodygreen
September 13 2018
Parenting
Recipes

These 5 Delicious Snacks Will Help You Get Your Daily Dose Of Veggies

This ingredient will help you get your recommended serving of green veggies.

#mbgsupplements #snacks
Abby Moore
April 23

The #1 Thing Derailing Your Weight Loss: A Doctor Explains

Even if you’re eating a healthy diet, there's one major factor that could derail your best efforts to become lean and healthy: not getting sufficient...

#sleep #hormones #weight loss #sleeping
Mark Hyman, M.D.
December 12 2015
PAID CONTENT FOR Deepak Chopra

Ready To Unleash Your Full Potential? Deepak Chopra's New Book Is About To Show You How

What is your true self? Here's how to know, according to Deepak Chopra.

#partner #joy #confidence
Krista Soriano
October 3 2019
Personal Growth

7 Things You Need To Know Today (November 8, 2017)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including an under-the-radar food allergy, why it's never too late to start exercising, and the reason...

#allergies #body positivity #longevity
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
November 8 2017
Beauty