The Ultimate Vegan Harvest Quinoa Bowl
Consider this your Thanksgiving pregame.
If You Only Eat 5 Superfoods, Eat These
I pore over articles about superfoods, nutrients and vitamins to see which ones I would actually recommend to patients. I try and discern which ones...
How To Have A Social Life When You're Avoiding Sugar, Gluten, Alcohol, Caffeine, Dairy (You Get The Idea)
How to nurture your social life when you're on a strict elimination diet, including calling restaurants ahead and giving mocktails a chance.
16 Yoga Poses For A Happy Holiday Season
Whether you're a yoga teacher looking to bring a bit of Christmas sparkle to your classes, a parent who wants a fun way to keep the kids active over...
You’ll Never Guess What Gadget This Nutritionist Packs To Stay Healthy On The Road
Talk about snack goals.
Your August 2017 Horoscope Is Here: What's In The Stars For You?
With two galvanizing eclipses, two retrogrades, and a Jupiter-Pluto square, this year's Leo season is sure to be dramatic.
Here's How You Can Get Super-Toned Arms Without Stepping Foot In A Gym
Seriously, no weights required.
5 Anti-Inflammatory Foods You Don't Know About (But Should!)
Shaking up your routine will help bring more joy to your healthy eating regimen.
3 Mental Tricks That Helped During My 150-Pound Weight-Loss Journey
Going on yet another diet can feel exciting at first, but it only takes a few weeks to feel overwhelmed.
10 Detoxifying Foods That Will Support Your Liver All Winter Long
Your liver will love these foods, according to science.
The 5 Most Important People To Forgive Before The End Of The Year
To start the New Year truly feeling balanced and empowered, look at all your relationships and see who you can forgive.
5 Chinese Herbs To Power Up Your Digestion
In Traditional Chinese Medicine, digestion is crucial to overall health.
10 Ways To Eat More Dandelion Greens (Especially If You’re Tired Of Kale)
Though it’s not as mainstream as kale or collards, we find dandelion greens to be just as versatile.
Bobbi Brown's Top 5 Beauty Foods (Plus, 3 She Avoids At All Costs)
Plus, she shares her Ultimate Beauty Smoothie Recipe.
3 Mermaid-Approved Seaweed Recipes Packed With Essential Minerals
Seaweeds are incredibly nutrient-dense and delicious. Here are three ways to prepare them.
Heal Your Gut With This Simple Bone Broth Recipe
Bone broth was the superfood that never made it on the list of superfoods — until recently.
This Workout Plan Will Leave You Feeling More Energized Than Ever
Need a detox from your day? Try this easy workout plan.
7 Mental Habits Of The Happiest Women I Know
First of six: Know how to ask for help, and accept it when it's offered.
5 Phytonutrients You Should Be Eating For An Everyday Detox
The color of your food matters—here's how to use it to your advantage.
A 60-Second Numerology Quiz To Find Your Life Path
It all adds up.