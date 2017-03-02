13037 results for

8 Things You Need To Know Today (March 2)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including the scary amount of plastic in our oceans, a liquid biopsy, and chic egg-freezing centers.

#news roundup
Lindsay Kellner
March 2 2017
Motivation

Here's What Michelle Obama's Workout Routine Looks Like Now

Because you know she's still all about that fit life.

#empowerment
Leigh Weingus
March 2 2017

9 Small Choices That'll Make Every Day Happier

​“Happiness is not ready-made. It comes from your own actions.” -The Dalai Lama

#healing #happiness #gratitude #mindfulness #abundance
Vishnu Subramaniam
April 21 2016
Sex

This Is Why People Fake Orgasms, Based On Their Personality Type

Why a narcissist fakes it vs. why a committed person fakes it. (And more!)

#news #orgasm
Evan Porter
May 30 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Sanuk

The 9 Types Of People You'll Meet In Every Yoga Class

No matter what style of yoga you practice, these types of people always seem to pop up in class.

#partner #happiness #wellness #yoga #health
mindbodygreen
May 19 2017
Functional Food

These 9 Foods Are Scientifically Proven To Help Eliminate Anxiety

A lemon a day keeps the stress thoughts away!

#anxiety
Kim Suddeath
May 19 2017
Spirituality

Your Weekly Horoscope: This Weekend Brings Some Much-Needed Closure

The summer of eclipses is drawing to a close.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
August 6 2018
Women's Health
Off-the-Grid
Spirituality
Routines
Meditation

16 Secrets To Staying In That Honeymoon Phase Your Whole Life

During these first few years of our marriage, I've learned what I now consider the essential lessons of marriage—things I wish I knew a long time ago....

#love #relationships #marriage #personal growth
Tyson Popplestone
December 29 2016
Women's Health

5 Foods To Avoid If You're Trying To Get Pregnant

Should you think twice about turmeric?

#hormones #pregnancy
Bindiya Gandhi, M.D.
December 4 2017
Love

7 Habits Of Happy Couples

Having a great relationship instead of a bad one isn’t just the luck of the draw. Couples who have great relationships are always looking for ways to...

#relationships #happiness #abundance #personal growth #soul mates
Tyler Leslie
December 16 2015

Crush Cravings With This Incredibly Delicious Chocolate Shake

Regardless of where you live, cooking over a hot stove probably doesn’t seem the ideal way to start a humid summer day. A shake is the perfect way to...

#recipes #smoothies #breakfast #food
JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN
August 2 2015
Love

This Is How You Know You're In An Abusive Relationship

"Your partner might not fit the stereotype of an abuser any more than you fit the stereotype of an 'abused partner,' but that doesn't matter. It can...

#breakup #toxic relationships #dating
Jill Cory
October 23 2016
Recipes

6 Ways To Breathe New Life Into Your Marriage

These little changes can strengthen your marriage and reaffirm the intimacy you might have started to take for granted.

#love #relationships #happiness #marriage #personal growth
Dr. Janna Fond
October 22 2016