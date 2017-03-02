13037 results for
8 Things You Need To Know Today (March 2)
All the wellness news you need to know today, including the scary amount of plastic in our oceans, a liquid biopsy, and chic egg-freezing centers.
Here's What Michelle Obama's Workout Routine Looks Like Now
Because you know she's still all about that fit life.
9 Small Choices That'll Make Every Day Happier
“Happiness is not ready-made. It comes from your own actions.” -The Dalai Lama
This Is Why People Fake Orgasms, Based On Their Personality Type
Why a narcissist fakes it vs. why a committed person fakes it. (And more!)
The 9 Types Of People You'll Meet In Every Yoga Class
No matter what style of yoga you practice, these types of people always seem to pop up in class.
These 9 Foods Are Scientifically Proven To Help Eliminate Anxiety
A lemon a day keeps the stress thoughts away!
Your Weekly Horoscope: This Weekend Brings Some Much-Needed Closure
The summer of eclipses is drawing to a close.
Post-Birth Control Syndrome Is Real: Here's How To Balance Your Hormones After The Pill
Give your body a little TLC after the pill.
7 Reusable Items You Should Always Have Around (Because Recycling Isn't Enough)
How many of them do you have already?
Don't Know Your Spirit Animal? Here's Exactly How To Find Out
What is yours trying to tell you?
Shoulder Stand: 6 Benefits Of This Yoga Inversion + How To Do It Safely
The queen of all yoga postures.
Read This Before You Give Up On Your Meditation Practice
Are you guilty of any of them?
16 Secrets To Staying In That Honeymoon Phase Your Whole Life
During these first few years of our marriage, I've learned what I now consider the essential lessons of marriage—things I wish I knew a long time ago....
5 Foods To Avoid If You're Trying To Get Pregnant
Should you think twice about turmeric?
7 Habits Of Happy Couples
Having a great relationship instead of a bad one isn’t just the luck of the draw. Couples who have great relationships are always looking for ways to...
Crush Cravings With This Incredibly Delicious Chocolate Shake
Regardless of where you live, cooking over a hot stove probably doesn’t seem the ideal way to start a humid summer day. A shake is the perfect way to...
This Is How You Know You're In An Abusive Relationship
"Your partner might not fit the stereotype of an abuser any more than you fit the stereotype of an 'abused partner,' but that doesn't matter. It can...
Load Up On Anti-Inflammatory Nutrients With This Salmon Spinach Salad
This fatty fish is rich in nutrients!
8 Tricks To Avoid Overeating When You’re Out With Friends
Try these out next time you meet people for dinner.
6 Ways To Breathe New Life Into Your Marriage
These little changes can strengthen your marriage and reaffirm the intimacy you might have started to take for granted.