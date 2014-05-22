12923 results for
10 Ways You Can Heal The World (Without Changing Your Life)
When people think of “healers,” they tend to think of doctors, nurses, acupuncturists, and energy workers. Many don’t realize that you can be a...
5 Surprising Ways To Heal Your Gut
You can begin to heal your gut by making a few adjustments in your diet and lifestyle that will pave the way for better digestion, less stress, and a...
Top 5 Foods To Eat Before Yoga
Have you ever been in a yoga class doing wind relieving pose and accidentally relieved some wind (aka passed gas!)? It is totally normal and happens...
Do This 1-Hour Power Clean And Count Your Spring Cleaning Done & Dusted
Grab your timer and go.
A Year Of My Family's Trash Fits Into One Jar. Here's How
On Earth Day last year, my family made the decision to live without a garbage can.
A 5-Step Guide To Dry Brushing Your Face For Brighter Skin
Dry facial brushes are very effective at exfoliation, increasing circulation, and draining away lymph congestion.
Hemp, Almond, Coconut: Ever Wonder Which Nondairy Milk Is Healthiest? Here Are Our Favorites
Did your favorite make the list?
The 5 Nonnegotiables In My Dog's Wellness Routine
This one thing can help with your dog's behavior.
I'm A Pregnant Hospital Pediatrician: Here's How I'm Coping With COVID-19
On confronting COVID-19 from her different professional perspectives.
A 5-Step Nighttime Routine To Rewire Your Brain While You Sleep
With a little mindful direction, you can train your brain to be more effective, optimistic, and growth-oriented. And, bonus—your subconscious does the...
5 Ways Getting Upside Down Every Day Benefits Your Mental & Physical Health
And I'm not just talking about handstands.
5 Easy Ways To Have Better Poops, All The Time
Let's talk about poop. Ideally, you’ll have one to three bowel movements a day.
A 1-Day Juice & Smoothie Reset
We all need to hit the reset button from time to time. Our healthy eating habits get away from us, and we realize we’re becoming more and more lax...
Why Your Biggest Weakness Is Actually Your Greatest Strength
As a clinical herbalist, I’m constantly learning lessons from plants. I’ve learned how to identify toxic areas just by noticing what grows there. I’ve...
An Ancient Self-Touch Ritual Will Make Every Day Luxurious
Abhyanga is a luxurious Ayurvedic ritual that involves self-massage with warm oil all over the body.
5 Lessons About Love I Wouldn't Know Without My Long-Distance Relationship
And these are lessons EVERY couple needs.
Well Read: 5 Books You Won't Be Able To Put Down This August
A long-awaited book of essays, a novel about female friendship, a shockingly honest memoir about marriage, and more!
This Low-Carb Chicken Zoodle Soup Can Heal You From The Inside Out
It only takes 35 minutes to whip up in your Instant Pot.
Spice Up Your Quinoa, South-Indian Style!
A flavorful take on the often bland grain.
IKEA Wants To 'Save Our Sleep' With These New Products For 2020
Here are 6 of our top picks from the collection.