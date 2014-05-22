12923 results for

10 Ways You Can Heal The World (Without Changing Your Life)

When people think of “healers,” they tend to think of doctors, nurses, acupuncturists, and energy workers. Many don’t realize that you can be a...

#healing #relationships #mind body connection #present #kindness
Lissa Rankin, M.D.
May 22 2014
5 Surprising Ways To Heal Your Gut

You can begin to heal your gut by making a few adjustments in your diet and lifestyle that will pave the way for better digestion, less stress, and a...

#gut health #digestion #microbiome
mindbodygreen
March 24 2017

Top 5 Foods To Eat Before Yoga

Have you ever been in a yoga class doing wind relieving pose and accidentally relieved some wind (aka passed gas!)? It is totally normal and happens...

#nutrition #yoga #food #whole foods
Jesse Lane Lee
April 24 2015
A Year Of My Family's Trash Fits Into One Jar. Here's How

On Earth Day last year, my family made the decision to live without a garbage can.

#green living #sustainability
Katelin Leblond
April 22 2016
A 5-Step Guide To Dry Brushing Your Face For Brighter Skin

Dry facial brushes are very effective at exfoliation, increasing circulation, and draining away lymph congestion.

#beauty #diy beauty #wellness
Victoria Cairo
August 25 2016
The 5 Nonnegotiables In My Dog's Wellness Routine

This one thing can help with your dog's behavior.

#partner #dogs
Jules Acree
February 28 2019
I'm A Pregnant Hospital Pediatrician: Here's How I'm Coping With COVID-19

On confronting COVID-19 from her different professional perspectives.

#COVID-19 #Us, Interrupted
Amitha Kalaichandran, M.D.
April 20
A 5-Step Nighttime Routine To Rewire Your Brain While You Sleep

With a little mindful direction, you can train your brain to be more effective, optimistic, and growth-oriented. And, bonus—your subconscious does the...

#empowerment #anxiety #manifesting
Daniel Dowling
March 20 2017
5 Easy Ways To Have Better Poops, All The Time

Let's talk about poop. Ideally, you’ll have one to three bowel movements a day.

#clean food #digestion #healthy foods
JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN
December 29 2015

A 1-Day Juice & Smoothie Reset

We all need to hit the reset button from time to time. Our healthy eating habits get away from us, and we realize we’re becoming more and more lax...

#smoothies #juice recipes #juice #food
Kris Carr
October 20 2015

Why Your Biggest Weakness Is Actually Your Greatest Strength

As a clinical herbalist, I’m constantly learning lessons from plants. I’ve learned how to identify toxic areas just by noticing what grows there. I’ve...

#anxiety #stress #personal growth #inspiration
Mike Iamele
May 14 2015

An Ancient Self-Touch Ritual Will Make Every Day Luxurious

Abhyanga is a luxurious Ayurvedic ritual that involves self-massage with warm oil all over the body.

#Ayurveda #beauty #mind body connection
Fern Olivia
March 18 2017
Well Read: 5 Books You Won't Be Able To Put Down This August

A long-awaited book of essays, a novel about female friendship, a shockingly honest memoir about marriage, and more!

#toxic relationships #Well Read
Liz Moody
August 2 2019
This Low-Carb Chicken Zoodle Soup Can Heal You From The Inside Out

It only takes 35 minutes to whip up in your Instant Pot.

#functional nutrition #immunity
Jamie Schneider
October 12 2019
Spice Up Your Quinoa, South-Indian Style!

A flavorful take on the often bland grain.

#healthy recipes #wellness #vegetarian #quinoa
Sudhir Kandula
September 10 2014
IKEA Wants To 'Save Our Sleep' With These New Products For 2020

Here are 6 of our top picks from the collection.

#news #sleep #environmentalism
Emma Loewe
July 29 2019