12770 results for

Home

6 Ways To Fill Your Home With Houseplants On The Cheap

Get lots of green without spending lots of green.

#plants #budget
Emma Loewe
January 20
Spirituality
Recipes

6 Immune-Supporting Soups For When Comfort Food Is All You Want

For those chilly days when a bowl of soup is all you want.

#soup #turmeric #vegan #superfoods #ketogenic
Sarah Regan
January 14

3 Simple Ways To Show Compassion For Your Ex + Why It's Important

My marriage ended for the right reasons. I knew it had to happen, and yet I still went through a raft of unbearably intense emotions -- from anger,...

#love #relationships #breakup #personal growth #divorce
Amanda Laden, MBA
March 4 2015
Routines

Stressed Out? Try These 5 Indulgent Ways To Relax Right Now

Until you can afford an on-call massage therapist, here are some ways to de-stress that are 100 percent free.

#self-care #self-acceptance
Danielle Dowling, Psy.D.
August 3 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR Bolthouse Farms

This Mom Of 3 Is A Handstand Pro. Here's What She Eats To Stay Strong

Yes, you can be strong enough to do a handstand...even with a crazy schedule.

#flexibility #partner #motherhood
Heidi Kristoffer
July 3 2018
PAID CONTENT FOR Joshua Becker, author of The Minimalist Home
Functional Food
Parenting
Food Trends
PAID CONTENT FOR Van's® Foods

6 Ways To Host A Healthy-ish Brunch This Holiday Season

The Best Tips for a Brunch That Your Friends and Family Will Love

#partner #breakfast
mindbodygreen
December 12 2018
Home

How To Keep Your Aloe Vera Gel Fresh For Longer: 5 Storage Tips

Despite all the benefits of aloe vera, there's just one drawback: It has a super-short shelf life.

#acne #inflammation
Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
January 20
Wellness Trends

I Took CBD Oil For 30 Days Straight: Here's Why I Can't Stop Talking About It

Somewhere between the hemp seeds you sprinkle on your smoothie bowl and psychoactive marijuana is CBD hemp oil.

#anxiety #mbgsupplements #wellness #stress management
Leah Vanderveldt
May 12 2017
Beauty

Lashes Wilt As You Get Older: 5 Ways To Save Them From Their Impending Droop

To save your flutters from their impending droop, here are five ways to help keep them young and spry.

#hair #skin care #mbgsupplements
Jamie Schneider
September 26
Integrative Health
Travel
Beauty

There Are So Many Acne Patches — Here Are 10 That Actually Work

A pimple that heals faster without the scab and scar? Sounds like magic, no?

#skin care #acne #inflammation
Alexandra Engler
January 7
Home