Personal Growth

A Powerful Visualization For Beating Insomnia & Sleeplessness

Deep, restorative rest starts with this visualization.

#sleep #forgiveness #affirmations
Grace Smith
April 2 2018
Integrative Health

The Ins & Outs Of The Airy Vata Dosha, According To Ayurveda

Here's everything you need to know about this airy dosha.

#stress #Ayurveda
Jessica Timmons
September 7
Home

Bedroom Clutter Messes With Your Sleep (!) Here's What To Do About It

Is it time to add decluttering to your nighttime routine?

#minimalism
Tracy McCubbin
May 24 2019
Recipes

These Vegan Peanut Butter Truffles Make For A Simple Sweet Treat

Chocolate and peanut butter are a perfect match, after all.

#dessert #vegan #snacks #gluten-free
Eliza Sullivan
June 4

5 All-Natural Ways To Beat The Winter Blues: An Integrative Psychiatrist Explains

With less sunlight in the winter months, many people suffer from what physicians recognize as Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD). Here are five healthy...

#Vitamin D #health #depression
Dr. James Greenblatt
February 3 2016
Recovery
Women's Health

How To Avoid Period Bloat — A Hormone Expert Explains

Here's your guide to avoiding bloating next time around.

#hormones #healthy period
Alisa Vitti
June 18 2018
Integrative Health

Want To Avoid Getting Sick? Start Meditating

With a regular meditation practice, you'll likely catch a cold less often.

#news #meditation #cold #My Why
Nichole Fratangelo
January 7 2019
Integrative Health

The Habit You Never Knew Was Causing Insomnia & Anxiety

We guarantee you haven't considered this.

#sleep #anxiety #hormones
Felice Gersh, M.D.
October 30 2017
Recipes
Integrative Health
Mental Health
Integrative Health
Mental Health
Recovery

You'll Want To Steal This Restorative, Hip-Releasing Yoga Sequence

You'll want to stay in the fourth pose forever.

#flexibility #yoga
Claire Grieve
December 9 2017

What I Tell My Patients Who Want To Sleep Better Naturally

I knew I had to make sleep a priority for my health. Here are the six strategies that worked.

#sleep #health #sleeping
Mark Hyman, M.D.
May 23 2016
Integrative Health
Integrative Health

How Much Epsom Salt Do You Put In Your Bath To Fight Anxiety & Pain?

It's a common mistake to use less than the recommended amount of Epsom salt in your bath, which means you're not getting the full benefits of...

#supplements #anxiety #pain
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
September 16 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Plus CBD

5 People Share How They Use CBD To Get A Great Night's Sleep

When it comes to natural remedies for sleep, CBD has been getting a lot of attention. But does it really work?

#sleep #partner #CBD
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
October 10 2019
Integrative Health