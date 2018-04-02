12712 results for
A Powerful Visualization For Beating Insomnia & Sleeplessness
Deep, restorative rest starts with this visualization.
The Ins & Outs Of The Airy Vata Dosha, According To Ayurveda
Here's everything you need to know about this airy dosha.
Bedroom Clutter Messes With Your Sleep (!) Here's What To Do About It
Is it time to add decluttering to your nighttime routine?
These Vegan Peanut Butter Truffles Make For A Simple Sweet Treat
Chocolate and peanut butter are a perfect match, after all.
5 All-Natural Ways To Beat The Winter Blues: An Integrative Psychiatrist Explains
With less sunlight in the winter months, many people suffer from what physicians recognize as Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD). Here are five healthy...
How Kundalini Yoga Can Help You Fall Asleep In 9 Seconds Flat
It really works.
How To Avoid Period Bloat — A Hormone Expert Explains
Here's your guide to avoiding bloating next time around.
Want To Avoid Getting Sick? Start Meditating
With a regular meditation practice, you'll likely catch a cold less often.
The Habit You Never Knew Was Causing Insomnia & Anxiety
We guarantee you haven't considered this.
Add This Magical Ingredient To Your Breakfast For A Dash Of Instant Zen
It's like starting your day with an exhale.
Natural Sleep Aids: 8 Herbs You Can Find In A Grocery Store That'll Help You Sleep Better
Finally, some easy all-natural solutions.
A Psychiatrist On Why Micro-Traumas May Make You More Tired Right Now
Stress and sleep go hand in hand.
Want Deeper Sleep & A Gentler Wake-Up? This Has Been Trusted For Centuries
Jujube has been trusted for thousands of years.
This Trait Can Decrease Chances Of Insomnia By Up To 70%, Says New Study
Are you a glass half full or glass half empty kind of person?
You'll Want To Steal This Restorative, Hip-Releasing Yoga Sequence
You'll want to stay in the fourth pose forever.
What I Tell My Patients Who Want To Sleep Better Naturally
I knew I had to make sleep a priority for my health. Here are the six strategies that worked.
I Had Terrible Insomnia. Here Are The Things That Actually Helped (And What Made It Worse)
I tried everything so you don't have to.
How Much Epsom Salt Do You Put In Your Bath To Fight Anxiety & Pain?
It's a common mistake to use less than the recommended amount of Epsom salt in your bath, which means you're not getting the full benefits of...
5 People Share How They Use CBD To Get A Great Night's Sleep
When it comes to natural remedies for sleep, CBD has been getting a lot of attention. But does it really work?
Magnesium vs. Valerian: The Difference Between The Sleep Aids, Explained
Comparing two of today's most popular sleep aids.