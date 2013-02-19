19575 results for
How To Negotiate + Get Everything You Want
You know how it feels.
5 Essential Micronutrients + How To Get More Of 'Em
The age-old adage "you are what you eat" couldn't be more true—the nutrients in your food supply your body with all it needs to grow and survive.
5 Things You Need To Know Today (July 4, 2017)
All the wellness news you need to know today, including new dangers of alcohol, why eating your placenta might not be a great idea, and the limitless...
6 Ways To Breathe New Life Into Your Marriage
These little changes can strengthen your marriage and reaffirm the intimacy you might have started to take for granted.
7 Steps To Get Over Food Cravings & Gain Control Of Your Life
Most of us are familiar with food cravings, which are just as real as addictions to cigarettes, cocaine, and alcohol.
6 Health Foods That Mess With Your Blood Sugar
Are you eating any of these regularly?
The 5 Signs It's Time To Quit Your Job: The Wellness World's Go-To Life Coach Explains
Hate going into work? Maybe it's time to quit. Here's our checklist.
I'm A Relationship Therapist: Here's What I Learned From Having An Affair With A Married Man
"People show you who they are from day one. It saves you a lot of pain and confusion if you simply believe them."
8 Things You Need To Know Today (March 16)
All the wellness news you need to know today, including the genius intersection of neuroscience art, a comparison of smartphones and drugs, and how to...
Why Overeaters Anonymous Didn't Work For Me
I went from weighing about 300 pounds to weighing around 150 and have kept all but 20 pounds off for five years now. It wasn’t until a few months...
What I Learned About Parenting From Interviewing Hundreds Of Children (Yes, Hundreds)
What I've learned about parenting from interviewing hundreds of children, including children having a sense of purpose and innate wisdom.
5 Healthy Foods You Should Avoid If You Have A Hormonal Imbalance
It's not just sugar and dairy you should steer clear of.
8 Foods To Eat For Glowing Skin
For healthier, younger, glow-y skin, try adding these eight foods to your diet.
Crush Cravings With This Incredibly Delicious Chocolate Shake
Regardless of where you live, cooking over a hot stove probably doesn’t seem the ideal way to start a humid summer day. A shake is the perfect way to...
The 9 Types Of People You'll Meet In Every Yoga Class
No matter what style of yoga you practice, these types of people always seem to pop up in class.
These 9 Foods Are Scientifically Proven To Help Eliminate Anxiety
A lemon a day keeps the stress thoughts away!
How To Harness The Supercharged Energy Of Tonight's New Moon In Gemini
Kindred spirits and synergistic connections are coming our way.
6 Ways A Plant-Based Diet Can Make You A Happier Person
I knew that eating plant-based has been shown to be better for animals, the environment, and your body. But making me happier? That was a pleasant...
I Had A Leaky Gut. Here Are The 7 Things That Worked To Heal It
Doing these seven things helped my hormones, my gut, and so much more.