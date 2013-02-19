19575 results for

Personal Growth

5 Essential Micronutrients + How To Get More Of 'Em

The age-old adage "you are what you eat" couldn't be more true—the nutrients in your food supply your body with all it needs to grow and survive.

Audrey Eaden, M.S.
July 9 2016

5 Things You Need To Know Today (July 4, 2017)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including new dangers of alcohol, why eating your placenta might not be a great idea, and the limitless...

Liz Moody
July 4 2017

6 Ways To Breathe New Life Into Your Marriage

These little changes can strengthen your marriage and reaffirm the intimacy you might have started to take for granted.

Dr. Janna Fond
October 22 2016
Healthy Weight

7 Steps To Get Over Food Cravings & Gain Control Of Your Life

Most of us are familiar with food cravings, which are just as real as addictions to cigarettes, cocaine, and alcohol.

Aviva Romm, M.D.
May 24 2014
Functional Food

The 5 Signs It's Time To Quit Your Job: The Wellness World's Go-To Life Coach Explains

Hate going into work? Maybe it's time to quit. Here's our checklist.

Lauren Handel Zander
January 24 2017
Sex

I'm A Relationship Therapist: Here's What I Learned From Having An Affair With A Married Man

"People show you who they are from day one. It saves you a lot of pain and confusion if you simply believe them."

Carmen McGuinness, EdD, BCBA-D
August 8 2017

8 Things You Need To Know Today (March 16)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including the genius intersection of neuroscience art, a comparison of smartphones and drugs, and how to...

Lindsay Kellner
March 16 2017

Why Overeaters Anonymous Didn't Work For Me

I went from weighing about 300 pounds to weighing around 150 and have kept all but 20 pounds off for five years now. It wasn’t until a few months...

Naomi Teeter
June 23 2014
Parenting

What I Learned About Parenting From Interviewing Hundreds Of Children (Yes, Hundreds)

What I've learned about parenting from interviewing hundreds of children, including children having a sense of purpose and innate wisdom.

Emma Farr Rawlings, Ph.D.
February 27 2019
Integrative Health

5 Healthy Foods You Should Avoid If You Have A Hormonal Imbalance

It's not just sugar and dairy you should steer clear of.

Alisa Vitti
July 5 2016

8 Foods To Eat For Glowing Skin

For healthier, younger, glow-y skin, try adding these eight foods to your diet.

Caroline Apovian, M.D.
September 17 2015

Crush Cravings With This Incredibly Delicious Chocolate Shake

Regardless of where you live, cooking over a hot stove probably doesn’t seem the ideal way to start a humid summer day. A shake is the perfect way to...

JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN
August 2 2015
The 9 Types Of People You'll Meet In Every Yoga Class

No matter what style of yoga you practice, these types of people always seem to pop up in class.

mindbodygreen
May 19 2017
Functional Food

These 9 Foods Are Scientifically Proven To Help Eliminate Anxiety

A lemon a day keeps the stress thoughts away!

Kim Suddeath
May 19 2017
Spirituality

How To Harness The Supercharged Energy Of Tonight's New Moon In Gemini

Kindred spirits and synergistic connections are coming our way.

The AstroTwins
June 2 2019
Functional Food

6 Ways A Plant-Based Diet Can Make You A Happier Person

I knew that eating plant-based has been shown to be better for animals, the environment, and your body. But making me happier? That was a pleasant...

Hannah Sentenac
August 16 2015
Functional Food

I Had A Leaky Gut. Here Are The 7 Things That Worked To Heal It

Doing these seven things helped my hormones, my gut, and so much more.

Kate Kordsmeier
December 13 2017