Routines
Meditation

3 Empowering Mantras & How To Use Them In Your Meditation Practice

Got my mind on my mantra and my mantra on my mind.

#mantras
Megan Monahan
June 3
Functional Food

Here's How I Get 80 Grams Of Protein A Day Without Eating Meat

Because meat's not the only food that has protein, you know.

#running #protein #vegetarian #metabolism #vegan
Ray Bass, NASM-CPT
March 13 2019

5 Feng Shui Habits To Help You Find More Flow In Your Life

Days when you're “in the zone” are spectacular, right? It’s almost like you’ve become a channel for ideas and solutions as things fall into place in...

#feng shui #Flow #energy #home
Dana Claudat
July 6 2015
Beauty

This Type Of Hair Removal Is Perfect For Sensitive Skin & You Can Do It At Home

No cloth strips or applicators required for this home-friendly method.

#hair #skin care #diy beauty
Jamie Schneider
May 25
Love

This Is The Biggest Mistake People Make When They Start Dating Someone New

These two cognitive distortions can wreak havoc on an otherwise great relationship. But you can do something about it.

#relationships #personal growth #dating #communication
Dr. Jim Hatton
September 13 2017
Sex

The Guide To Tantric Yoni Massage (aka How To Have Multiple Orgasms)

This is especially helpful for anyone who struggles with having orgasms.

#orgasm #tantra #libido
Psalm Isadora
June 3 2016
Functional Food
Love

Is It OK To Visit Someone's House If You're Both Social Distancing?

Ensuring that all parties involved are healthy is nearly impossible.

#COVID-19 #news #divorce #dating #motherhood
Abby Moore
April 10
Personal Growth

Living At Home Again? How To Avoid Falling Into Old Patterns

How to keep yourself from regressing into a teen again.

#news #COVID-19
Abby Moore
May 11
Travel
Personal Growth

How I Became The Happiest Person I Know

These things keep me in tune with the high-frequency vibration of joy and love that I want to be a part of in the world.

#power of positive thinking #happiness #joy #personal growth #inspiration
Susie Moore
June 23 2015
Home

Scent & Sound Ideas To Make Chilling At Home A Multisensory Experience

Never underestimate the power of a great smell or favorite song.

#essential oils
Ariel Kaye
April 14
Personal Growth
Recipes

A Celebrity Chef's Tips For Making Easter Dinner Out Of What You Have

Chef Marc Forgione on how pantry cooking can actually be fun.

#COVID-19 #celebrity #holiday
Eliza Sullivan
April 12

Stressed Out? Try These 5 Indulgent Ways To Relax Right Now

Until you can afford an on-call massage therapist, here are some ways to de-stress that are 100 percent free.

#self-care #self-acceptance
Danielle Dowling, Psy.D.
August 3 2017
Meditation

3 Breathing Techniques For Instant Calm When Things Get Chaotic

Bookmark them for the next time you feel yourself getting worked up.

#COVID-19 #breath #stress
Kaia Roman
April 8
Recipes
