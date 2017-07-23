11145 results for

Beauty
Routines
Beauty

Want Shiny Locks Almost Instantly? Here Are 7 Simple DIY Hair Masks

Much like there's plenty of good-for-skin ingredients you might have in your pantry, you can whip up a kitchen-made DIY hair mask quite effortlessly...

#COVID-19 #hair #skin care #mbgsupplements #diy beauty
Alexandra Engler
April 18

5 Health Technologies That We're Really Excited About

These apps and gadgets are changing the way we do wellness.

#health #technology
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
August 17 2017
Routines

5 Moves For Your Strongest Core Ever

Five moves. No equipment. Zero excuses.

#workout #fitness #fitness sequence
Simone De La Rue
April 12 2016
7 Fitness-Supporting Supplements That Get The RDN Stamp Of Approval

Stepping up your fitness? Here are the supplements to consider.

#supplements #partner
Krista Soriano
December 30 2019
Routines
Recovery

Every Advanced Yoga Practitioner Knows This One Thing

Here's exactly how to apply it to your practice.

#yoga
Kim Roberts, M.A.
November 18 2017
Spirituality

A 3-Minute Practice For Moving Through Anxiety & Quieting The Mind

Finally: a technique for quieting the mind that actually works.

#breath #anxiety #mbgpodcast #brain
Olessa Pindak
August 6 2019

10 Tips To Get Rid Of Toxins & Get Your Body Ready For Summer

Spring is traditionally the time of new beginnings. People like to use this time to clean their homes and personal spaces in order to make space for...

#Herbs #gluten #toxic #fiber #wellness
Jovanka Ciares
May 3 2013

7 Secrets To Channeling The Intense Manifestation Power Of Tonight's Virgo Full Moon

This Sunday, March 12, the Virgo full moon is in full bloom, sounding the call for a lifestyle overhaul.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
March 11 2017

5 Ways To Love The Present No Matter How Scared You Are

Recently, a small black mole appeared on my ankle. I had a sinking feeling when I saw it. A biopsy and a personal call from the doctor confirmed that...

#healing #meditation #personal growth #yoga #fear
Liz Arch
October 10 2013
Recovery

What Is The Feldenkrais Method & How Can It Help With Chronic Pain?

You're probably using small muscles to accomplish tasks meant for big ones, but here's the good news: There's a way to fix that.

#breath #empowerment #yoga
Leigh Weingus
November 8 2017

15 Signs You're Living In A Depressed State + What To Do About It

There are different levels to depression, but when you're depressed, you know it. There's an internal collapse. Walls narrow. Your soul hallows. ...

#stress #happiness #depression #intention
John Kim, LMFT
January 2 2014
7 Expert-Backed Tips To Bring Your Beauty Regimen Back To Nature

Discover what this Philosphie Mama does to keep her skin looking radiant.

#sleep #stress #skin care #partner
Sophie Jaffe
April 16 2018
Routines
Spirituality
Spirituality

10 Tips Everyone Can Use To Live A Healthier Life

It goes without saying that the start of 2014 marks the beginning of all the resolutions you set out to achieve for yourself and your loved ones. If...

#gratitude #mind body connection #wellness #present #sleeping
Peter J. Braglia, D.C.
December 28 2013