7 Simple Shifts For Your Healthiest, Most Balanced Summer

What better time to revamp your routine?

#partner
Annie Daly
July 12 2019
Food Trends

5 Reasons To Use Tamari Instead Of Soy Sauce

Here's why we're reaching for tamari instead of soy sauce.

#nutrition #healthy foods #food #whole foods
Christina Liva
November 9 2014
Functional Food

The Brownie Recipe That Launched Deliciously Ella's Cookbook Deal

The vegetable based brownies that started it all.

#dessert #vegan #gluten-free
Christina Liva
October 18 2014
Home

6 Things Everyone Gets Wrong About Minimalism

We're been getting it all wrong.

#minimalism
Cary Fortin
April 14 2017

Feeling Anxious? Here's Exactly How To Treat Insomnia Naturally

Insomnia? These natural remedies will have you snoozing in no time.

#sleep #healing #health
Cheryl Myers, R.N.
April 13 2017

21 Questions To Help You Uncover Your Passion

This post is part of a series by Shannon Kaiser called Live Your Life — a primer on finding your passion and living with purpose. Each day this week,...

#productivity #happiness #wellness #personal growth
Shannon Kaiser
January 23 2016
Integrative Health

How To Forgive An Ex + Move On From A Toxic Relationship (Even When It Seems Impossible)

"By stepping toward forgiveness, I am not condoning my ex's actions. I am simply letting go of my hope for a better past."

#relationships #forgiveness #personal growth
Paula Witman
April 10 2017
Integrative Health

Need To Detox? 11 Fresh Ways To Make Your Everyday Life A Cleanse

A functional medicine expert's best tips for supporting your liver.

#functional medicine #health #detox
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
April 10 2017
Parenting
Healthy Weight
Sex
Healthy Weight

6 Lifestyle Tips To Help Change The Way Your Body Holds On To Fat

Lifestyle changes to encourage healthier fat distribution, including avoiding alcohol, managing stress, and consuming plenty of cruciferous veggies.

#stress #metabolism
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
July 2 2019
Functional Food
Integrative Health
Travel

Yoga at the Airport

Staying zen while traveling.

#happiness #new york city #yoga #kindness
Derek Beres
March 10 2011

Everyone In My Minimalist Family Lives Out Of 2 Suitcases. Here's What It's Like

I know this is an unconventional choice, but for us, it's the right one.

#minimalism #travel
Kaia Roman
April 5 2017
Sex

I'm A Sex Coach. Here Are 5 Questions Adults Still Ask Me About Sex

Do you know the answers to all five of these? Many people don't.

#empowerment #orgasm
Gigi Engle
June 30 2019
Personal Growth

How The Mindful Act Of Journaling Saved My Life

"When I poured my life onto the pure white page, I found clarity, insight, and assurance. I felt whole. I felt powerful."

#meditation #journaling #meditation tricks
Daniel Dowling
October 19 2016