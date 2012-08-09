11145 results for
10 Ways to Practice Yoga (in Life) Without Practicing Yoga (on a Mat)
My husband practices yoga, but he doesn't realize it. While on our honeymoon in Bali, I dragged my husband to a yoga class, and let's just say it...
Inflammation-Fighting Golden Turmeric Smoothie
We all know that turmeric is healthy and full of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, but it's not as easy to add in to everyday recipes as...
Chocolate Chip & Banana Baked Oatmeal (Gluten-Free & Vegan!)
Baked oatmeal is made using a simple list of ingredients, as you would with regular oatmeal, then baking them together in a ramekin (or larger baking...
This Is How Deepak Chopra, M.D., Stays Present, Energized & 'Clear'
His daily routine is as admirable as it is unorthodox.
My Yoga Has No Plot
Stories must unfold. Plots don’t always work
A Psychologist's Top Tips For Beating Chronic Stress
You don't have to just "ride it out." Here are a psychologist's productive strategies for fighting chronic stress.
10 Benefits of Being Uncomfortable
Most of life makes up uncomfortable.
How To Do A Juice Fast Or Cleanse The Right Way, According To A Nutritionist
How to maximize benefits and minimize side effects.
I Was Ambivalent About Kids, And Then I Got Pregnant. Here's My Advice
You don't have to be jumping for joy about motherhood, and you're not alone.
How To Know When You've Done "Enough"
Work, household chores, errands, or time with the kids … many of us struggle to feel as if we’ve done “enough.”
Don't Let Your Period Stand In The Way Of Your Success
But what if you could actually benefit from the fluctuations in your biochemistry and be even more productive all month long? There is a way!
Don't Get Married Until You've Asked Your Partner These 6 Questions
Here are the six most crucial things you have to ask your spouse before tying the knot.
10 Reasons You Haven't Found Self-Acceptance
The things I stopped doing to find self-acceptance and real love.
6 Things You Should ALWAYS Be Selfish About In Relationships
"I was convinced that the more that I gave—the more that I created myself in the image of what others wanted—the less likely they would be to leave."
Hillary Biscay & Rich Roll On How To Stay Mentally Tough, Even When You Want To Quit
Ultra-endurance athletes Hillary Biscay and Rich Roll reveal how they eat, train, and build mental toughness to achieve peak performance. JASON...
9 Ways To Rise In Love After Falling In Heartbreak
If you have fallen hard in heartbreak, here are nine ways to rise in love.
A Meditation For Creativity & Renewal Using Flower Visualization
Think of it as mindfulness in bloom
The Flourless, Sugar-Free Cookies This Yogi Brings To Every Holiday Party
With no refined sugar, gluten, or dairy, these spice-filled cookies will become your go-to dessert for every holiday party.
Why Beauty Products Are Toxic & What You Can Do About It: Heather White
When it comes to the products you put on your body, skin, or hair, one thing's for sure: most companies that makes those products don't have your...
Hooray! Another Reason To Masturbate
Not masturbating often enough? Here's what you're missing out on. (It's good.)