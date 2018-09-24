11177 results for

Pile, Riffle, Or Overhand? 3 Strategies For Shuffling Your Tarot Deck

People have been consulting tarot cards for centuries.

#empowerment #energy
Sarah Regan
May 7
PAID CONTENT FOR Westin Hotels & Resorts

Why Your Next Vacation Should Be A Runcation—Here’s How To Plan One

Ready, jet, run: Why your next vacation should be a runcation

#running #partner
Krista Soriano
September 24 2018
Women's Health
Chrissy Teigen Created The Fall Salad Of Our Dreams, And We Snagged The Recipe

Of course it's the perfect mix of decadent and healthy.

#salads #dinner
Liz Moody
October 7 2018
PAID CONTENT FOR Garden of Life

Meditating With These 3 Essential Oils Changes Everything

"Essential oils tie in the physicality with the energetic experience."

#partner #essential oils
mindbodygreen
July 24 2018
Recovery

One Thing That Can Make Yoga More Effective For Easing Lower Back Pain

The best thing you can do when using yoga to improve lower back pain.

#news #pain #yoga
Eliza Sullivan
July 16
5 Keto Soup Recipes Because Fall Is Coming (!!!)

They all take just minutes to make, so you can have a comforting dinner, stat.

#Paleo #vegetarian #easy meals #ketogenic
Liz Moody
September 13 2019
Integrative Health

Losing Weight (And Keeping It Off) Could Lower Your Risk Of Disease

The key (and perhaps hardest part) is keeping the weight off.

#Heart #longevity #metabolism
Ray Bass, NASM-CPT
October 9 2019
Food Trends

What The Whole30 Co-Founder Eats In A Day

You'll never believe what her favorite protein powder is made of.

#Whole30
Melissa Hartwig Urban
January 3 2018

5 Reasons To Take A Bath Every Dang Day + 3 DIY Soak Recipes

When there's frost on the windows, a warm bath as is inviting as a crackling fire, which is why winter is the perfect time to start a bathing ritual....

#beauty #diy beauty #relaxation #skin #essential oils
Paige Padgett
December 11 2015
PAID CONTENT FOR Grove Collaborative
Routines

5 Things I Learned About Love From A 60th Wedding Anniversary

I recently had the privilege of attending my grandparents’ 60th wedding anniversary. Relatives, friends and colleagues spanning six decades all...

#love #relationships #pain #wellness #inspiration
Mandy Burstein
February 14 2014
Spirituality

Noticing Yourself Starting To Procrastinate? Do This ASAP

It's all about getting to the root of the problem.

#stress
Grace Smith
July 23 2018
Love

Keep Attracting Emotionally Unavailable Partners? Read This

Knowing and owning your own role in the interaction is the best way for you to take back your power and create relationships that truly meet your...

#love #relationships #marriage #personal growth
Psalm Isadora
April 20 2016
Spirituality

How To Interpret North Nodes & South Nodes To Find Your True Purpose

The lunar nodes help us answer questions like: What am I supposed to do with my life?

#personal growth #self-awareness #astrology #spirituality
The AstroTwins
June 30 2017
Recovery