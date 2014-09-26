17672 results for
I Was A Single Mom With $6 To My Name. Here's How I Turned My Life Around
How to turn hard times into triumphs.
High-Protein, High-Fiber, Gluten-Free Bread
I am well aware of the many cardboard tasting breads out there.
These 8 Foods Are Wreaking Havoc On Your Hormones
We thought one of these was a health food!
How To React From A Place Of Love When Someone Pisses You Off
Put this eight-step plan into action the next time your significant other says something demeaning, your mother criticizes you, or your boss gets...
Is Redesigning Your Home An Act Of Self-Care? This Minimalist Thinks So
This minimalist, laid-back San Diego home is downright dreamy.
Our Vending Machines Are Getting A Healthy Makeover — And It Could Be Big For The Future Of Food Accessibility
No sad, stale chips here.
Why Walking Is The Best Thing You Can Do For Your Health
The way we sit today is not ideal for our body's natural mechanics, and it's no wonder that we are increasingly finding ourselves diagnosed with...
5 Choices That Will Make You Healthier, Regardless Of Your Lifestyle
The surprising discoveries that keep me healthy.
What I Wish I Could Tell The Chubby Girl I Used To Be
Being a mentor for at-risk elementary and middle school children for the last three years, I've noticed that they tend to have the same difficulties I...
3 Herbs To Soothe A Stubborn Cough
Have you ever noticed how quickly an illness can descend once the holidays are over?
Why Are We So Obsessed With Scraping Our Scalps & Picking Our Skin?
There's a reason Dr. Pimple Popper has nearly 3 million Instagram followers and a new show on TLC.
Reduce Your Sugar Intake With These Better-For-You Sauce Recipes
These recipes are simple DIY versions of popular sauces made with healthy, whole ingredients.
5 Basic Inversions To Ease Stress & Anxiety
For most of us, finding the balance between responsibility, recreation and restoration can be pretty difficult.
Weekly Horoscope: Some Crazy Astrological Happenings Fall On Tuesday's Election Day
How will history be shaped this Tuesday, November 6?
Did Jesus Meditate? Are Christians Allowed To Meditate?
To say meditation is not Christian, well...that's like saying singing is not Christian. It all depends on the words that you sing.
What Your Chiron Sign Reveals About Your Greatest Strengths & Weakness
What does the zodiac's biggest truth teller say about you?
9 Positive Practices That Make A Happy Life
9. Say, "Thank you."
"Looking Great" Didn't Make Me Happy, But Gaining Weight Did
I'm simply happier when I weigh more.
The Lost Art Of Apologizing (And How To Do It Right Every Time)
A heartfelt apology has the power to heal and ultimately change lives. It’s fundamental to building lasting, meaningful relationships.
5 Power Foods To Fight Anxiety + Boost Your Mood
It's as simple as adding one new thing to your smoothie.