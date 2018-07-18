11145 results for

6 Things You Need To Know Today (July 28, 2017)

All the wellness new for today, including Angelina Jolie's diagnosis, the dropping price of avocados, and why playing video games may actually be a...

#news #avocado #news roundup
Leigh Weingus
July 28 2017
3 Skills That Will Make You Better At Attracting The Right Partner

We might call Sherlock Holmes an early adopter — in the West, anyway — of the practice of mindfulness in everyday affairs. For more than a century,...

#love #relationships #happiness
Stan Tatkin, PsyD, MFT
January 12 2016
Science Explains Why It's So Hard To Eat Carbs In Moderation

Do we have to take an all-or-nothing approach when it comes to carbs?

#news #health #sugar
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
July 25 2017
Social Anxiety Is No Joke: Here Are Expert-Backed Coping Strategies

How to cope with the mental health disorder that affects 6.8% of the U.S. population.

#anxiety #stress #friendship #mbgsupplements #joy
Carina Wolff
April 1
Make This Moroccan Chicken Tonight Using A Just Single Sheet Pan

Danielle Walker's recipes make for easy, enjoyable meals like this one.

#partner #paleo recipes
Danielle Walker
January 10 2019
These Healthy Foods Can Disrupt Blood Sugar & Prevent You From Burning Fat

Common foods that might be causing weight gain, including fruit, starchy vegetables, and "healthy" sweeteners.

#metabolism
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
January 9 2019
Eat This For Brighter & Tighter Skin

Find out how to eat for beautiful, glowing skin and optimal health from the inside out!

#beauty #food as medicine #mind body connection #green living #food
Kimberly Snyder
May 15 2017
What Does It Mean To Be Heteroflexible? Here's What To Know

And how do you know if you're heteroflexible, bisexual, or both?

#empowerment #feminism #dating
Kim Wong-Shing
March 29
We Found A Healthy Swap for EVERY 3 p.m. Craving. You’re Welcome

Read on for six delicious swaps for your afternoon cravings.

#partner #cravings #food
mindbodygreen
January 8 2019
Yes, You Can Promote Collagen Production Naturally — Here's How

As the main structural component of the skin, collagen warrants all of the attention it gets. With these 11 skin care tips, you can keep your levels...

#alcohol #sleep #skin care #mbgsupplements #Collagen
Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
March 28

Quinoa Fritters With Garlic Aioli (Gluten-Free!)

If you have some leftover quinoa, then you must try this amazing recipe, which is perfect for brunch, lunch or dinner. It is fairly easy to make and...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Vanessa Vickery
July 23 2014
Your Liver Is Your Detox Organ. Here's Why + How To Support It

How to support your liver and detox pathways, including milk thistle and dandelion tea.

#Herbs #supplements #cleanse #detox
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
January 3 2019