The Dairy-Free Avocado Ice Cream You Need To Try
Yes, it's real; yes, you need to try it right now.
The Easy, Healthy Dinner TV Star & Cookbook Author Daphne Oz Makes Her Kids When She Just Can't Even
It'll make you feel like you're on a tropical island.
I Completely Transformed My Health By Taking One Simple Test. Here's Why You Need To Try It, Too
"One-size-fits-all" diets don't work; here's how personalized blood and genetic testing can help you find the perfect way of eating for you.
A Neuroscientist Gets To The Bottom Of The Nature vs. Nurture Debate
Which is it?
So THIS Is Why Gratitude Makes Us Happier
Through my journey, I’ve learned the nitty-gritty, biological reasons that gratitude can make you happy.
6 Things You Need To Know Today (June 15)
All the wellness news you need to know, including the Pride flag's new look, what sweating really says about your workout, and the best states for...
What Is Color Therapy & How Can It Help Heal Our Chakras?
Here's to good vibrations.
6 Ingredients To Look For In Products When You Have Sensitive Skin
Look for these 6 ingredients if you have sensitive skin.
10 Gratitude Principles to Live By
As I look back on that year, I am amazed by the amount of peace that I felt in spite of my difficult circumstances.
Herbs to Embrace & Avoid During Allergy Season
Goodbye sniffles.
5 Things You Need To Know Today (June 12)
All the wellness news you need to know today, including why we get grey hairs, the importance of friendships, and important considerations when...
It's Official: mbg's Annual Top 10 Food Trends Will Shape The Way You Eat This Year
Get ready to be hungry—and inspired.
How To Do Splits For Beginners (Video)
Splits require a combination of open hamstrings, hip flexors, lower back, and shoulders.
This Is How Aussies Do Eco
They're doing zero-waste right.
9 Ways To Be Supportive If Your Partner Is Depressed
When you are in a relationship and your partner is depressed, it can be difficult to separate your feelings from theirs, and to understand how to...
I Took Collagen For 4 Weeks: Here's What It Did For My Skin
My nails were out of control!
How To Keep Your Aloe Vera Gel Fresh For Longer: 5 Storage Tips
Despite all the benefits of aloe vera, there's just one drawback: It has a super-short shelf life.
5-Song Playlist To Boost Your Brain Power
Tune into this playlist while you're making coffee and see if it stimulates new and intelligent thoughts all day long.
Make This Ayurvedic Turmeric Granola Today & Have A Healing Snack On Hand All Week
It's also grain-free and sugar-free.
10 Tips to Manage the Ups and Downs of Life
Maximize your best moments and minimize your worst ones.