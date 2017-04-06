11145 results for

Spirituality

What Does "Namaste" Actually Mean?

We hear it all the time, but what truly lies at its core?

Isabelle Marsh, MSW
April 6 2017
Integrative Health

4 Signs There Are Too Many Toxins In Your Life

You might be reading this because you have a sneaking suspicion that something isn't quite right. Perhaps you’re not feeling as good as you used to,...

Venessa Rodriguez
September 27 2013

5 Things You Need To Know Today (June 29)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including another reason to work out outside, the age group that's surprisingly at risk of a stroke, and...

Emma Loewe
June 29 2017
Women's Health

What I Tell My Patients About Endometriosis + How To Manage It Naturally

Endometriosis affects 1 in 10 women in America. As a natural doctor focused on women’s health, my approach to managing this painful condition involves...

Aviva Romm, M.D.
February 10 2016
Love
Women's Health

15-Minute Meal: Summer Rolls + Almond Butter Sauce

The warm temperatures of summer make us crave cooling, hydrating foods. These rainbow-colored rolls fit the bill!

Angela Simpson
June 17 2015
Parenting

6 Spiritual Truths From My 6-Year-Old

The pearls of wisdom that come from my six-year-old daughter Nava are more profound than any guru's teachings, and I am pretty sure I am not just...

Kaia Roman
January 6 2015
Integrative Health

5 Herbs to Heal a Broken Heart

When you experience a loss, physical pain in the chest can follow.

Amy Jirsa
October 18 2012
Climate Change

5 Ways Meditation Can Help You Have Mind-Blowing Sex

Amazing sex may seem like an unlikely benefit of meditation, but let's just say that mindfulness may do much more for you than Viagra in the bedroom.

Emily Fletcher
January 5 2015
Functional Food

THIS Is The Healthiest Food You Can Buy At A Gas Station

We asked the country's top nutrition experts what to do in the worst of situations.

Liz Moody
June 24 2019

6 Things You Need To Know Today (June 23)

The top wellness news for June 23, 2017, including new research on the health benefits of eating fish, NASA's reaction to Goop's body stickers, and...

Elizabeth Inglese
June 23 2017
Functional Food
Functional Food

What's The Healthiest Way To Brew Coffee? We Asked The Experts

Pour over, French press, cold brew—let's get to the bottom of this.

Liz Moody
June 21 2019

6 Things You Need To Know Today (June 19)

The top wellness news for June 20, 2017, including scary consequences of global warming, the secret to living longer, and IKEA's new commitment to...

Liz Moody
June 20 2017
Integrative Health
