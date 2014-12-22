11145 results for

Recipes

Anti-Inflammatory Turmeric Truffles

Turmeric is filled with all the best "anti's" our bodies need, especially in winter — anti-oxidant, anti-viral, anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory...

#healthy recipes #turmeric #food
Elise Swartwood
December 22 2014
Meditation

A 3-Minute Meditation To Open Your Mind & Heart To Abundance

This three-minute guided meditation will help you open your heart and mind to the kind of abundance you want most.

#meditation #mindfulness #abundance #meditation tricks #mantras
Biet Simkin
May 7 2016
Routines

7 Tips for Teaching Yoga to Beginners

In the first days of practice, these tips can make all the difference.

#yoga teacher training #yogis #yoga
Karen Fabian
January 19 2012
Love

We Each Have A Shadow Self & It Could Be Sabotaging Your Relationship

The parts of ourselves we don't acknowledge can still influence our behavior.

#toxic relationships #dating
Marci Moberg, M.S.
November 22 2019
Motivation

Why 3 Minutes Of Kundalini Yoga Could Change Your Life

Just three minutes of Kundalini can change your life.

#yoga
Guru Jagat
January 10 2017
Recipes
Sex

Could Casual Sex Take Your Personal Growth To The Next Level?

Can we have deep and meaningful connection without being monogamous? I say yes. And I believe the formula is this: uncompromised desire with real...

#sexuality #happiness #abundance #sex #personal growth
Tiana Griego
July 31 2017
Beauty

If Your Hair Is Screaming For Moisture, Consider This 3-Step Method

Consider this 3-step technique to lock in the hydration.

#hair #cleanse
Jamie Schneider
June 15
PAID CONTENT FOR Tara Westover

3 Commitments To Happiness That Kept Me Going When Nothing Else Could

To help you get started on this journey of self-compassion, here are three steps I’ve used to cultivate it within myself.

#happiness #joy #abundance #personal growth
Nitika Chopra
January 9 2017

How To Know When You Should Text, Call, Or Talk In Person

How often do you think about the method you use to communicate? How often do you consciously decide to text someone rather than send an email? Or ask...

#personal growth #communication #anger
Neha Sangwan, M.D.
April 28 2015
Climate Change
Home

How Acupuncture Actually Works: A Doctor Explains

No quackery here—just pure and simple healing.

#holistic healing #Acupuncture
Taz Bhatia, M.D.
April 26 2016

5 Steps To Making Your Own Rules

Rules can be useful (and life-saving!) when they protect our safety. Traffic lights, for instance, are important to obey. Most other rules, however,...

#personal growth #yoga #inspiration #video
Tara Stiles
February 21 2013
Integrative Health

This Type Of Magnesium Supplement Is The Easiest On Your Gut

Here's how to avoid one unpleasant side effect of magnesium supplements.

#sleep #gut health #mbgsupplements
Jessica Timmons
June 10