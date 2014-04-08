11145 results for

What My Brother's Death Taught Me About Grief

It’s an experience we are pretty much guaranteed in life. Yet when it hits us, it can feel like we were just bulldozed by an avalanche, wondering if...

#healing #relationships #wellness #personal growth #spirituality
Ashley Cebulka
April 8 2014
Love

Want To Feel More Connected To Your Partner? Try This Simple Practice

Reunions, after travel or simply in the morning after sleep, can set the tone of our closeness.

#love #relationships #personal growth #communication
Sheryl Paul, M.A.
January 27 2014
Love

A Tantric Expert's Secrets To Loving Your Body No Matter What

"You can't just say you're insecure and then make it everyone else's job to make you feel better. You have the power to change."

#relationships #tantric sex #confidence #tantra #self-acceptance
Psalm Isadora
September 9 2016
Recipes

Beyond Avocado: 9 Toasts To Make Your Morning

A few contenders for our new favorite healthy toast.

#avocado #recipes #healthy recipes #breakfast #food
Leah Vanderveldt
January 19 2016
Beauty
Food Trends
Beauty

Which Hairstyle Flatters Your Face Shape Best? Experts Offer Their Pro Tips

The six face shapes in detail, plus which haircuts and styles look best on each.

#hair
Jamie Schneider
September 2

Perfect Weekday Breakfast: Overnight Oat + Chia Pudding

Making a homemade breakfast does not need to be time consuming, and I can guarantee you it's better for your body than anything you can pick up in 5...

#healthy recipes #breakfast #food
Andrea Hood
March 9 2015
Climate Change

These Bike Share Innovations Are Changing The Way We Travel

It's easier than ever to get around on two wheels.

#news #environmentalism
Emma Loewe
May 27 2018
Personal Growth

These 7 Signs Of Heightened Sensitivity Are Giveaways That You're An Empath

1. Your energetic and emotional systems are hyper-perceptive.

#journaling #Journey
Tanya Carroll Richardson
September 2
Recipes
Off-the-Grid

Gyms Across The Country Are Getting An Eco-Friendly Makeover

The workout of the future looks a little different.

#news #running #environmentalism
Emma Loewe
March 13 2018
Parenting
Home

A Straightforward Guide To What Can & Can't Be Composted (And Why)

We asked a waste management expert in Vermont, where composting food scraps is mandatory.

#environmentalism #organic food
Emma Loewe
September 1
Functional Food
Sex

How I Manifested The Life I've Always Wanted

Sooner or later we all come to a point when we realize that some things in our life aren't going that well. Fifteen years ago, I suffered from...

#manifestation #personal growth #self-awareness #self-acceptance
Nathalie Chantal de Ahna
April 4 2014
Sex

FYI, About Half Of People In Relationships Don't Have Sex Every Week

A new British study confirms the sex recession isn't just happening to single people.

#news #stress #marriage #dating
Kelly Gonsalves
May 7 2019
Personal Growth

Why People Who Get On Your Nerves Can Be Your Greatest Teachers

Sometimes our most negative encounters can offer us great spiritual guidance.

#yoga sutras #meditation #personal growth #spirituality #deepak chopra
Gabrielle Bernstein
June 10 2015

10 Uses For Used Tea Bags

In the quest to eliminate sodas from your life, you may have transitioned to drinking tea. Along with it's numerous health benefits, you may be...

#tea #skin
Christy Hall
June 27 2013