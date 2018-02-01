17861 results for

Spirituality

Here's Your Complete Astrological Forecast For February 2018

Buckle up—it's going to be a doozy.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
February 1 2018
Functional Food

Why This MD Created The Nutritarian Diet + An Immunity-Improving Salad

Thousands of people around the world now call themselves "nutritarians" because they eat a nutrient-dense, plant-rich diet for better health and a...

#functional nutrition #digestion #easy meals
Joel Fuhrman, M.D.
March 5
Spirituality

Decadent But Healthy Mini Lemon Cheesecakes (Vegan!)

When I became a vegan, I wondered how I'd get my cheesecake fix. Luckily, vegan cheesecakes are not only easier, but tastier than the "real" thing. I...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
Allison Day
April 22 2014
Friendships

Giving Too Much Of Yourself? How I Learned To Make Boundaries For My Emotional Health

You don't lose yourself in a single moment. It's happening bit by bit, day by day. It happens every single time you choose not to honor yourself.

#empowerment #friendship #marriage #dating
Michelle D’Avella
February 9 2017
Home

The One Tweak That Makes Plant Care WAY More Fun

Find out why one plant mama always waters to disco music.

#plants
Emma Loewe
January 30 2018

The Push-Ups of Yoga

“Even if you start doing push-ups it will not help," said Yogacharya Venkatesha to a student struggling with an arm posture.

#yoga poses #Ashtanga #yogis #mind body connection #yoga
Heather Morton
June 4 2012

5 Steps To Make Sure You're Getting The Purest Nontoxic Water Possible

January is the perfect moment to resolve to drink more water. Come to think of it February through December aregreat months to commit to this healthy...

#toxic #water
Healthy Child Healthy World
January 12 2015

I Finally Stopped Trying To Change My Body. Here's How

At five feet tall, I’m short. There is no gap between my thighs, and there never has been. I have some extra softness at the hips. And I'm OK with...

#wellness #body image #body #self-acceptance
Meghan Telpner
May 15 2016
Climate Change

Knock On Wood: This Carbon-Absorbing Material May Be The Future Of Green Cities

They believe using wood in urban construction may help take cities from carbon sources to carbon sinks.

#news
Eliza Sullivan
February 1
Integrative Health
Love

This Was The Best Relationship Advice We Heard In 2017

When it comes to sexuality, this may be the most inclusive year yet.

#empowerment #sleep #breakup #toxic relationships #confidence
Leigh Weingus
December 14 2017
Beauty

Revlon Launches The First EWG-Verified Product & We're Impressed

Your quick trip to the corner store just got a lot more clean.

#news #makeup #skin care
Jamie Schneider
January 30
Recipes

Antoni On How To Make Anti-Inflammatory Dinners & Desserts Taste Like Heaven

His recipe for turmeric cauliflower is the perfect weeknight meal for fall.

#celebrity #inflammation #plants #turmeric
Emma Loewe
September 9 2019
Recipes
Beauty

10 Things I Wish Everyone Knew About Animal Testing

Even with the prevalence of the "cruelty-free" stamp on a package, it's still highly likely animal testing was used on the individual ingredients.

#toxic #beauty #wellness #cosmetics
Shashi Batra
May 19 2015
Parenting

How To Run Parent-Teacher Meetings Like An Expert

Think of it like a business meeting.

#back to school
Rick Capaldi, Ph.D.
November 11 2019

What The Color Of Your Dreams Says About You

Do you dream in black and white? Or are you more of a technicolored rainbow dreamer?

#sleep #personal growth #sleeping
Emma Mildon
July 18 2016
Change-Makers

21 Reasons I'm So Glad I Went Back To Burning Man

I keep returning because it's one of the most inspiring and creative places in the world.

#art
Jessica Yurasek
September 9 2015
Integrative Health