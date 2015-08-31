11145 results for
Matcha Protein Bars
Instead of continuing to search for a healthy brand, I decided to create my own recipe.
6 Things You Need To Know Today (March 14)
All the wellness news you need to know today, including Lo Bosworth's struggle with depression, fish farms, and belly dancing as cancer therapy.
Vegan "Creamed" Kale With Caramelized Onions
Creamed spinach is one of my favorites side dishes, but I can no longer justify making it using cream. So when I discovered the great taste and health...
Always Thinking About Money? Here's How To Get It Off Your Mind
What to do when you can't stop thinking about money.
It's Way Easier Than You Think: How To Make Your Own Healthy Baby Food
Just when you have your routine mostly locked in—feeding, sleeping, playing—it's time to upend all of that and introduce solids.
Women Have Way More Sex Dreams Than They Used To — Here's Why
Wet dreams are on the rise. Hurrah!
A Fall Zoodle Upgrade: Curried Sweet Potato Noodles
Get ready for your new favorite veggie noodle.
These Whole30-Approved Breakfast Tacos Will Blow Your Mind (Plus Two More Recipes To Start Your Day Right)
Healthy enough for Whole30, delicious enough to make for all of your friends at brunch.
What A Nutritionist Eats Post-Workout
Tastes like dessert, except it's good for you.
If You're Missing This Key Nutrient, You're Aging Way Faster
Recipes included.
Chocolate Walnut Cake
Great for a sweet snack or dressed up for an after-dinner delight.
A Better-For-You Chocolate Chip + Sea Salt Cookie Recipe
Chocolate and salt? You true foodies have never balked at the uncommon combo, have you?
You Should Be Syncing Your Skin Care & Your Period: A Derm Explains Why
If you have a regular cycle, there's a decent chance you notice changes in your body throughout.
Nature Can Make You Less Stressed & More Energized — If You Do It Right
There's just something about stepping outside after a long day indoors.
Do You Need To Worry About Vitamin D In The Summer?
Vitamin D is much more than a vitamin.
Up Your Healthy Brunch Game With These Tomato & Chive Waffles
A gluten-free, soy-free, vegetarian treat that will impress your friends.
This 4-Ingredient Dessert Is The Simplest Healthy Way To Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth
It doesn't have to be complicated.
10 Ways To Forgive Yourself & Let Go Of The Past
Forgiveness is a process, but these tips are here to help you work toward it.
If You're Having Gut Issues, Stop Eating This "Healthy" Food Immediately
A functional doctor weighs in on the food wrecking her patients' health.
A Super-Simple Orange-Ginger Salmon Recipe
A "Cooking for Dummies" fish dish.