11145 results for

Recipes

Matcha Protein Bars

Instead of continuing to search for a healthy brand, I decided to create my own recipe.

#recipes #gluten-free recipe #protein #vegan #food
Amanda Hayes Morgan
August 31 2015

6 Things You Need To Know Today (March 14)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including Lo Bosworth's struggle with depression, fish farms, and belly dancing as cancer therapy.

#news #news roundup
Liz Moody
March 14 2017

Vegan "Creamed" Kale With Caramelized Onions

Creamed spinach is one of my favorites side dishes, but I can no longer justify making it using cream. So when I discovered the great taste and health...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
Silvia Bianco
February 20 2014
Personal Growth

Always Thinking About Money? Here's How To Get It Off Your Mind

What to do when you can't stop thinking about money.

#Financial Wellness
Alexandra Engler
July 10 2019
Parenting

It's Way Easier Than You Think: How To Make Your Own Healthy Baby Food

Just when you have your routine mostly locked in—feeding, sleeping, playing—it's time to upend all of that and introduce solids.

#dessert #parentingweek #easy meals #breakfast #dinner
Stephanie Middleberg, M.S., R.D.
September 13 2018
Sex

These Whole30-Approved Breakfast Tacos Will Blow Your Mind (Plus Two More Recipes To Start Your Day Right)

Healthy enough for Whole30, delicious enough to make for all of your friends at brunch.

#Paleo #functional recipes #paleo recipes #breakfast
Liz Moody
January 26 2017

What A Nutritionist Eats Post-Workout

Tastes like dessert, except it's good for you.

#workout #functionalfood #healthy recipes #vegan #snacks
Liz Moody
January 19 2017
Functional Food
Recipes

Chocolate Walnut Cake

Great for a sweet snack or dressed up for an after-dinner delight.

#healthy recipes #vegetarian #vegan #healthy foods #food
Kris Carr
November 2 2012
Recipes

A Better-For-You Chocolate Chip + Sea Salt Cookie Recipe

Chocolate and salt? You true foodies have never balked at the uncommon combo, have you?

#recipes #dessert #food #vegan recipes
Doron Petersan
November 29 2015
Beauty

You Should Be Syncing Your Skin Care & Your Period: A Derm Explains Why

If you have a regular cycle, there's a decent chance you notice changes in your body throughout.

#skin care #acne #inflammation #Collagen
Alexandra Engler
September 18
Nature

Nature Can Make You Less Stressed & More Energized — If You Do It Right

There's just something about stepping outside after a long day indoors.

#joy #environmentalism #hiking
Emma Loewe
October 10 2017
Integrative Health
Recipes

Up Your Healthy Brunch Game With These Tomato & Chive Waffles

A gluten-free, soy-free, vegetarian treat that will impress your friends.

#functional nutrition #breakfast
Maya Feller, M.S., R.D., CDN.
September 27 2019
Recipes
Personal Growth

10 Ways To Forgive Yourself & Let Go Of The Past

Forgiveness is a process, but these tips are here to help you work toward it.

#empowerment #joy #forgiveness
Megan Hale, M.A.
October 29 2013
Functional Food

If You're Having Gut Issues, Stop Eating This "Healthy" Food Immediately

A functional doctor weighs in on the food wrecking her patients' health.

#news #gut health
Taz Bhatia, M.D.
December 19 2017