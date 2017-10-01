11145 results for

Integrative Health

I Didn't Drink For 30 Days. Here's How I Did It + Why It Changed My Life

I’m 20 pounds lighter, my skin is clearer, and my relationships are transformed.

#alcohol #health
James Swanwick
October 1 2017
Integrative Health
Integrative Health
Recipes

The Ultimate Breakfast Treat: Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Pancakes

Customizable and family-friendly, these are the ultimate comfort food.

#breakfast #gluten-free
Laura Lea Bryant
April 17
Beauty

The Holistic Beauty "DIY" To Try If You Like Instant Gratification

Revitalized, rejuvenated complexion, coming right up!

#skin care #skin
Lindsay Kellner
January 7 2019

Yogis Get Cancer, Too

After developing stage 3 rectal cancer, a yogi discovers that a wellness lifestyle must include Western practices alongside Eastern.

#yoga #cancer
mindbodygreen
September 16 2017
Recipes

A Few Swaps To Turn A Classic Caesar Salad Into A Protein-Packed Meal

A kale swap and the addition of chickpeas up the nutrition of this classic salad.

#lunch #salads #vegetarian #dinner #kale
Eliza Sullivan
April 15
Women's Health

10 Daily Rituals For Better Hormone Balance

Do you have a spiritual practice that speaks to you?

#stress #essential oils
Mariza Snyder, D.C.
September 28 2017
Home

The Connection Between Dust & Weight Gain You Need To Know About

PSA for anyone thinking of skimping on spring cleaning this year.

#news #Spring Cleaning #toxins at home
Emma Loewe
March 25 2019
Love

How To Find Purpose In Your Job (No Matter What You Do)

After three months of maternity leave, I had gone back to work, and things just didn’t feel right. I was in a major funk. I couldn’t put my finger on...

#productivity #happiness #mindfulness #abundance #personal growth
Cailen Ascher
November 17 2015
PAID CONTENT FOR Primal Kitchen

The Easiest & Most Effective Way To Add Collagen To Your Routine

These protein powders and collagen bars help you work collagen into your daily routine in the tastiest and easiest way imaginable.

#supplements #hair #protein #wellness #fat
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
September 26 2017
Recipes

Have A Can Of Black Beans? Here Are 3 Veggie Burger Recipes To Try

The best recipes are the ones you don't need to shop for.

#vegan #canned food #dinner
Eliza Sullivan
May 24

Reset Your Digestive System With This 6-Ingredient Soup

Simple and delicious ingredients to make your body feel great.

#soup
Nicole Pisani
January 31 2017
Recipes

Coleslaw Can Be Boring, But Not This Easy Veggie-Packed Raw Slaw Recipe

Consider this an invitation to refresh your standard coleslaw.

#salads #vegan
Eliza Sullivan
May 22
Parenting

Silicon Valley Parents Are Raising Tech-Free Kids & Maybe You Should, Too

Low-tech parenting is the new norm in Silicon Valley.

#technology
Elizabeth Inglese
February 26 2018
Integrative Health

4 Ways A Neuroscientist Wants You To Protect Your Heart & Brain Health

The brain-heart connection might be the key to overall health.

#Heart #brain
Daniel Amen, M.D.
February 11
Recipes

Exactly What Breakfast Will Make YOU Feel Best (Based On Your Ayurvedic Dosha)

Plus, how to figure out what dosha you actually are.

#Ayurveda
Liz Moody
November 6 2017
Healthy Weight

Signs You Have Candida + How To Fight It

The top six signs you may be suffering from Candida.

#wellness #weight loss #candida
Dina Vieira
November 10 2014
Integrative Health

The One Thing To Do Every Day To Avoid Candida Overgrowth: A Doctor Explains

As a functional medicine doctor, I often see my patients' stress contribute to candida, or an overgrowth of yeast in the gut. Here's how to avoid it.

#stress #health #stress management #microbiome #candida
Amy Myers, M.D.
March 4 2016