11145 results for
I Didn't Drink For 30 Days. Here's How I Did It + Why It Changed My Life
I’m 20 pounds lighter, my skin is clearer, and my relationships are transformed.
The Secret Root Of Your Mental & Physical Fatigue
It has nothing to do with your sleep.
How To Get A Brain Boost From Coffee Without Even Drinking It
Could the buzz be all in your head?
The Ultimate Breakfast Treat: Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Pancakes
Customizable and family-friendly, these are the ultimate comfort food.
The Holistic Beauty "DIY" To Try If You Like Instant Gratification
Revitalized, rejuvenated complexion, coming right up!
Yogis Get Cancer, Too
After developing stage 3 rectal cancer, a yogi discovers that a wellness lifestyle must include Western practices alongside Eastern.
A Few Swaps To Turn A Classic Caesar Salad Into A Protein-Packed Meal
A kale swap and the addition of chickpeas up the nutrition of this classic salad.
10 Daily Rituals For Better Hormone Balance
Do you have a spiritual practice that speaks to you?
The Connection Between Dust & Weight Gain You Need To Know About
PSA for anyone thinking of skimping on spring cleaning this year.
6 Steps To Recovering From Narcissistic Abuse
Step 1: Defuse your fear.
How To Find Purpose In Your Job (No Matter What You Do)
After three months of maternity leave, I had gone back to work, and things just didn’t feel right. I was in a major funk. I couldn’t put my finger on...
The Easiest & Most Effective Way To Add Collagen To Your Routine
These protein powders and collagen bars help you work collagen into your daily routine in the tastiest and easiest way imaginable.
Have A Can Of Black Beans? Here Are 3 Veggie Burger Recipes To Try
The best recipes are the ones you don't need to shop for.
Reset Your Digestive System With This 6-Ingredient Soup
Simple and delicious ingredients to make your body feel great.
Coleslaw Can Be Boring, But Not This Easy Veggie-Packed Raw Slaw Recipe
Consider this an invitation to refresh your standard coleslaw.
Silicon Valley Parents Are Raising Tech-Free Kids & Maybe You Should, Too
Low-tech parenting is the new norm in Silicon Valley.
4 Ways A Neuroscientist Wants You To Protect Your Heart & Brain Health
The brain-heart connection might be the key to overall health.
Exactly What Breakfast Will Make YOU Feel Best (Based On Your Ayurvedic Dosha)
Plus, how to figure out what dosha you actually are.
Signs You Have Candida + How To Fight It
The top six signs you may be suffering from Candida.
The One Thing To Do Every Day To Avoid Candida Overgrowth: A Doctor Explains
As a functional medicine doctor, I often see my patients' stress contribute to candida, or an overgrowth of yeast in the gut. Here's how to avoid it.