6 Things People Get Wrong About Eating For Brain Health
Nourish your mind.
New Study Finds Too Much Sun May Affect Concentration & Productivity
More sun is not always better.
Why You Should Be Open to New Yoga Practices
Because what's life without a little variety, right?
7 Choices You'll Never Regret Making
The decisions we make today create the memories we look back on in the future.
7 Ways To Tap Into The Healing Power Of The Cancer New Moon
The Cancer new moon offers a healing moment to open our hearts and reveal our sensitive sides. This lunar spell helps us start a fresh chapter with...
What Your Birth Order Says About Your Relationships
Go ahead and add "failed relationships" to the long list of things you can blame on your parents.
How To Create Real Freedom In Your Life
In April of 2012, my father died unexpectedly at the age of 54. Upon hearing the news, I felt almost numb. He and my mother had divorced when I was...
This 60-Second Numerology Quiz Will Predict What March Has In Store For You
It's all in the numbers.
Exclusive Q&A With Dr. Frank Lipman On His Latest Partnership + What It Means For You
The integrative medicine expert has some big news.
The First Full Moon Of The Decade Is Also An Emotion-Stirring Eclipse
Use it to connect to the most sentimental, sensitive sides of yourself.
So Your Partner Didn't Propose Over The Holidays. Now What?
What to do when your partner won't propose.
The 5 Stages Of Divorce (And How To Turn Your Relationship Around Before It's Too Late)
Is your relationship in a rough patch? Find out what signs to look for (and how to get your love back on track) from this relationship therapist.
What I Wish I'd Learned About Forgiveness (Before It Was Too Late)
One of the hardest, and most important, lessons I've learned in my life is forgiveness, and I learned it after it was too late.
Hair Loss In Women: Our Guide To Causes & Natural Treatments
Read on to learn about a few expert-backed natural ways to both prevent shedding and promote healthy hair regrowth.
Curious About LED Therapy For Skin? Read This First
Yes, it works—but that doesn't mean you shouldn't be careful.
Do You Have Toxic Family Members? Here Are Some Ways To Deal With Them
Family relationships are complicated, and every situation is different.
Is An Apple Cider Vinegar Bath Right For You? 6 Reasons To Try
It seems like (almost) all of life's problems can be solved with apple cider vinegar.
5 Steps To Overcoming Your Fear Of Inversions
When it comes to inversions, my yoga class is typically divided into two factions: those who love to invert (or fly, as I like to call it) and those...
I Was Diagnosed With Hashimoto's At Age 24. Here's How Outdoor Running Changed Everything
"My runs taught me that everything in life ebbs and flows and that you just have to accept that inevitability."
10 Ways To Get Out Of The Victim Mindset
Are you taking full responsibility for your life? Are you taking ownership over the decisions and actions you take? In order to live your best and...