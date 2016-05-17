17951 results for

Outdoors
Motivation

Why You Should Be Open to New Yoga Practices

Because what's life without a little variety, right?

#yogis #yoga #san francisco
Jackie Leavitt
March 16 2012
Personal Growth

7 Choices You'll Never Regret Making

The decisions we make today create the memories we look back on in the future.

#happiness #gratitude #wellness #journaling
Jimmy Burgess
December 19 2015
Spirituality

7 Ways To Tap Into The Healing Power Of The Cancer New Moon

The Cancer new moon offers a healing moment to open our hearts and reveal our sensitive sides. This lunar spell helps us start a fresh chapter with...

#love #gut health #personal growth #astrology #spirituality
The AstroTwins
June 22 2017
Love

What Your Birth Order Says About Your Relationships

Go ahead and add "failed relationships" to the long list of things you can blame on your parents.

#love #relationships #sex
Allie White
August 26 2015

How To Create Real Freedom In Your Life

In April of 2012, my father died unexpectedly at the age of 54. Upon hearing the news, I felt almost numb. He and my mother had divorced when I was...

#healing #wellness #personal growth #self-awareness #self-acceptance
Kimanzi Constable
November 25 2014
Spirituality

The First Full Moon Of The Decade Is Also An Emotion-Stirring Eclipse

Use it to connect to the most sentimental, sensitive sides of yourself.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
January 9
Love

The 5 Stages Of Divorce (And How To Turn Your Relationship Around Before It's Too Late)

Is your relationship in a rough patch? Find out what signs to look for (and how to get your love back on track) from this relationship therapist.

#love #relationships #marriage
Debra Campbell, Ph.D.
June 20 2017
Personal Growth

What I Wish I'd Learned About Forgiveness (Before It Was Too Late)

One of the hardest, and most important, lessons I've learned in my life is forgiveness, and I learned it after it was too late.

#healing #happiness #joy #forgiveness
Kimanzi Constable
April 8 2015
Beauty

Hair Loss In Women: Our Guide To Causes & Natural Treatments

Read on to learn about a few expert-backed natural ways to both prevent shedding and promote healthy hair regrowth.

#hair #skin care #mbgsupplements #hormones #inflammation
Rebecca Dancer
February 4 2018
Beauty

Curious About LED Therapy For Skin? Read This First

Yes, it works—but that doesn't mean you shouldn't be careful.

#skin care #inflammation
Alexandra Engler
June 23 2019
Friendships

Do You Have Toxic Family Members? Here Are Some Ways To Deal With Them

Family relationships are complicated, and every situation is different.

#stress #toxic relationships
Sherrie Campbell, Ph.D.
April 28 2019
Beauty

Is An Apple Cider Vinegar Bath Right For You? 6 Reasons To Try

It seems like (almost) all of life's problems can be solved with apple cider vinegar.

#acne #inflammation #healthy aging
Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
January 4
PAID CONTENT FOR Athleta

5 Steps To Overcoming Your Fear Of Inversions

When it comes to inversions, my yoga class is typically divided into two factions: those who love to invert (or fly, as I like to call it) and those...

#happiness #fitness #wellness #yoga #fear
Liz Arch
April 6 2015
Outdoors

I Was Diagnosed With Hashimoto's At Age 24. Here's How Outdoor Running Changed Everything

"My runs taught me that everything in life ebbs and flows and that you just have to accept that inevitability."

#running
Minna Lee
September 3 2017
Personal Growth

10 Ways To Get Out Of The Victim Mindset

Are you taking full responsibility for your life? Are you taking ownership over the decisions and actions you take? In order to live your best and...

#acceptance #happiness #joy #affirmations #self-acceptance
Lauren Stahl
February 15 2015