Mental Health

Sunday Anxiety Is A Real Thing — Here's What It Looks Like

This specific type of dread affects four out of five people, a new survey shows.

#anxiety
Evan Porter
July 14 2019
Love

5 Women On How They Really Feel About Ghosting

"A few days later I read the poem by Rupi Kaur that says 'the way they leave tells you everything' and truer words have never been spoken."

#dating
Leigh Weingus
October 31 2017
Recipes
Personal Growth

I Stopped Being A Toxic Person: Here's How

How to recognize your toxic habits and change them.

#happiness #meditation #abundance #personal growth #yoga
Elizabeth Tsung
March 17 2016
PAID CONTENT FOR Kashi

Shauna Harrison’s Rule-Breaking Wellness Habits For Optimal Energy & Happiness

Fitness guru Shauna Harrison's pension for rule-breaking is most apparent than in her lifestyle—from her career to her way of movement to her...

#fitness #breakfast #healthy foods #fitness sequence #food
Shauna Harrison, Ph.D.
March 17 2016
Functional Food
PAID CONTENT FOR HUM Nutrition

The Skin-Improving Collagen Popsicle Recipe We Can’t Stop Making

Here's why this recipe of healthy fats, high-quality collagen, and antioxidant-rich ingredients is quickly becoming an essential in our summer...

#supplements #partner #mbgrevitalize
mindbodygreen
July 24 2019
Food Trends

Want To Actually Crave Green Vegetables? Science Just Found The Secret

It'll also help you eliminate your sugar cravings!

#news #sugar #sugar-free
Liz Moody
August 21 2018
Love
Sex

Tantric Techniques For Getting In The Mood When You Just Don't Feel Sexy

"Set a sensual scene that awakens all five of your senses—you can light candles and incense, pour yourself a glass of wine or break off a piece of...

#sexuality #tantric sex #tantra
Psalm Isadora
July 23 2016
Mental Health
Recipes
Women's Health

I Have Infertility. Here's What I Wish My Pregnant Friends Knew

I've been going through infertility treatments for two years now, but no one has really held back from telling me they're pregnant, asking pregnancy...

#friendship #fertility #pregnancy
Shannon M. Clark, M.D.
January 16 2016

4 Questions To Help You Heal From Heartbreak

In 2007, I walked away from my hometown with a diploma in hand, ready to face the world, vowing, swearing, and crossing my heart that I would NEVER,...

#love #healing #relationships #forgiveness #personal growth
Jamie Perry
January 15 2014
Home
Beauty
Beauty

So You're Traveling? The Best Multipurpose Products For Hair & Skin

Make the most of your routine, without taking up too much space in your luggage.

#makeup #hair #skin care
Alexandra Engler
June 30 2019

8 Signs You've Lost Touch With Your Intuition

Your intuition can help you make spiritually aligned decisions, protect you from danger, act as your inner doctor, and help you live your best life....

#mindfulness #mind body connection #intuition
Lissa Rankin, M.D.
March 10 2016
Travel