Confused By Healthy & Unhealthy Fats? Here Are 6 Rules To Live By

Simple rules to live by when it comes to telling good fats from bad, including avoiding omega-6 vegetable oils and understanding saturated and...

#fats #inflammation
Eva Selhub, M.D.
October 29 2018
Integrative Health

The Habit You Never Knew Was Causing Insomnia & Anxiety

We guarantee you haven't considered this.

#sleep #anxiety #hormones
Felice Gersh, M.D.
October 30 2017
Integrative Health

Have You Heard Of Gastroparesis? It Could Explain Your Bloating, Nausea & Pain

Gastroparesis: Here's what you need to know about natural treatment options, including diets and supplements.

#gut health #digestion
Marvin Singh, M.D.
October 22 2018
Food Trends
Women's Health
Integrative Health

I'm An Aesthetician. Here's How I Finally Calmed My Eczema

She had tried everything. Finally, she found a solution.

#holistic healing #inflammation #skin
Kerry Benjamin
April 1 2016

How To Stop Leaky Gut Before It Starts

New research shows that this protein caused inflammation in 100 percent of its participants.

#gut health #microbiome
mindbodygreen
October 4 2016
Functional Food

5 Ways I Use Food To Fight Inflammation Every Damn Day

A few small changes totally transformed my health.

#inflammation #breakfast #dinner #sugar
Liz Moody
July 30 2018

The Surprising Connection Between Your Gut & Your Brain: A Neurologist Explains

Dr. David Perlmutter dives into how to eat for your microbiome and set yourself up for a strong mind-body connection.

#gluten #mind body connection #microbiome
mindbodygreen
September 17 2016
Functional Food

Don't Toss Your Chickpeas Liquid — It's A Magical Egg Replacement

The unexpected liquid is great for baked goods and cocktails.

#dessert #vegan
Abby Moore
July 1
Mental Health

A Psychiatrist Shares How Interacting With Nature Can Heal Trauma

The connection to nature is both intimate and universal.

#stress #anxiety
James S. Gordon, M.D.
September 10 2019
Friendships

What You Should Never Say To Someone Who Is Going Through Heartbreak

Yep, there's definitely a right and wrong way to go about it.

#breakup #friendship
Erin Levine
February 11 2018
Integrative Health
Integrative Health

10 Detoxifying Foods That Will Support Your Liver All Winter Long

Your liver will love these foods, according to science.

#tea #cleanse #toxins at home #sugar
Nicole Visnic, CCN
February 1 2018
Spirituality
Wellness Trends

So You Want To Learn Reiki? Read This First

A newly minted Reiki practitioner tells all.

#healing #reiki
Anne Marie Crosthwaite
September 2 2017
Recipes

The Only Cocktails You Need To Celebrate New Year's Eve (They're Healthy, Too)

Yes, a turmeric margarita exists, and yes—you'll want to try this one.

#holidays #healthy recipes
Liz Moody
December 28 2016