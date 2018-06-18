14943 results for

Integrative Health
Functional Food
Functional Food

Holiday Meals Got You Bloated? Here's What To Do

Tips and tricks to avoid an upset stomach over the holidays.

#holidays #digestion #health
Jessica Hayman, ND
December 25 2016
Integrative Health
PAID CONTENT FOR WelleCo

Expert Tips For Fitting More Greens Into Your Day

Here's the secret to getting your daily dose of greens easily.

#gut health #partner #plants #digestion #superfoods
mindbodygreen
June 14 2018
Beauty

These Are The Best Essential Oils For A Nontoxic DIY Deodorant

An easy, beneficial nontoxic deodorant recipe you won't be able to get enough of.

#essential oils
Leigh Winters, M.A., M.S.
March 11 2017
Recipes
Functional Food
Love
PAID CONTENT FOR Hyperbiotics

The Secret To Looking + Feeling Younger Is In Your Gut

Healthy aging isn’t about reversing time or fighting the inevitable, it’s about preserving our energy levels, staying fit, and looking and feeling...

#gut health #anti-aging #happiness #wellness #health
mindbodygreen
April 25 2017
Integrative Health

Rescue Your Digestion & Prevent A Hangover With This Super-Versatile Supplement

What’s abrasive, gritty, and absolutely belongs in your medicine cabinet (but probably isn’t)?

#gut health #supplements #skin care #cleanse
B.J. Hardick, D.C.
November 11 2017

How A Parasite Taught Me To Live in Harmony With My Microbes

"To say that one tiny microorganism changed me as a person is a massive understatement; it forever altered the course of my life."

#gut health #health #microbiome
Jamie Morea
May 4 2017
Recipes
Functional Food
Integrative Health
Functional Food
Beauty