14943 results for

Parenting

Parent Like A Parisian: 6 Things French Moms Do Differently

Are you a part of your kid's life, or is she a part of yours?

#motherhood #parenting #kids
Florence Mars
March 23 2017
Recipes

Wow Your Friends & Family With This Vegan Vanilla Chia Pudding!

This vanilla chia pudding is one my favorite treats.

#chia seed #vegan #vegan recipes
Justin Schwartz
August 20 2013
Meditation

6 Secrets To Make Every Workout A Little Bit Easier

Want to run faster, get more endurance on the bike, and scamper up mountains with no problem? Here are six guidelines that will make it all easier...

#breathing #mindfulness #mind body connection #self-awareness
Michael Taylor
June 5 2014
Sex

Here's Why You're Not Enjoying Oral Sex (And What To Do About It)

Every woman deserves to enjoy oral sex, but sometimes it's hard to get out of your head. Here's what might be going on and how you can move past it.

#body positivity #tantra #libido
Psalm Isadora
February 10 2017

5 Things You Need To Know Today (July 27, 2017)

All the wellness news for today, including the high suicide rates in U.S. military veterans and how Cate Blanchett just changed the game for actresses...

#celebrity #salt #news roundup #green living
Allison Daniels
July 27 2017
Women's Health

Want To Orgasm Harder? 9 Things You Need To Know About Your Pelvic Floor Muscles

No. 4: Pelvic floor muscles are not just about sex.

#libido
Anna Cabeca, D.O.
March 31 2017
Recovery

8 Tips For Perfect Desk Posture

Eight simple moves to reprogram your body throughout the day.

#back pain #posture #wellness
Morgan Sutherland, LMT
October 27 2014
Nature

How To Create A Happy Home, According To Neuroscience

Craft a space that speaks to your 30 (yes, 30) senses.

#environmentalism #plants
Emma Loewe
May 4 2018

8 Daily Habits That Made Me Happier & Healthier

As a functional medicine doctor, Jill Carnahan, M.D., knows the importance of whole-body wellness. That's why we're excited to share the mind-body...

#sleep #happiness #mindfulness #wellness #health
Jill C. Carnahan, M.D., IFMCP
January 12 2016

Chocolate Peanut Butter Muffins Sweetened Only With Honey + Bananas

Tradition tells us that chocolate and peanut butter go well together and that peanut butter and bananas go well together, but we rarely put them all...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #food
Brandy Oswald
March 13 2015
Beauty
Routines

Eat Like An Okinawan & Live Until You're 100

Want to live your full number of years blessed by energy and health? A wise mentor told me long ago to find people who have achieved that goal and...

#study #food as medicine #aging #sugar #food
Joel Kahn, M.D.
January 15 2015

Chocolate Chip & Banana Baked Oatmeal (Gluten-Free & Vegan!)

Baked oatmeal is made using a simple list of ingredients, as you would with regular oatmeal, then baking them together in a ramekin (or larger baking...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #wellness #healthy foods #food
Kristen Brotemarkle
April 16 2014
Recipes

Wakame, Kale & Avocado Salad With Orange Dressing

What an amazing, easy-to-make, vibrant salad!

#avocado #salads #seaweed #vegetarian #kale
Nicola Reilly
August 27 2014

9 Easy Ways To Deal With Everyday Anxiety: A Doctor Explains

If you’re one of the millions of Americans who struggle with anxiety, you know the havoc it can wreak on your daily life — from getting in the way of...

#anxiety #stress #health #stress management
Ernest Brown, M.D., M.S.
December 21 2015
Personal Growth

10 Things You Need To Know Today (August 9)

All the wellness news you need to know including Donald Trump's diet, the caffeine situation at the Olympics, and color-changing sneakers.

#news roundup
Leigh Weingus
August 9 2016

25 Ways To Practice Gratitude

We all know how important practicing gratitude is, right? When we focus on what we have to be grateful for, our lives feel more abundant and we are...

#happiness #gratitude #meditation #wellness
Kathleen Ventura
August 8 2014