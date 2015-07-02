14943 results for

Healthy Weight

4 Feel-Good Mantras To Help You Lose Weight

Do you hate trying to lose weight? Do you ever feel overwhelmed or depressed that it’s always going to be a struggle?

#mindfulness #weight loss #mindfulness meditation #weight loss success
Khandee Ahnaimugan, M.A., M.D.
July 2 2015
Nature

This Is The Best Decluttering Advice We've Ever Heard

Call it spring fever, but it seems like just about everyone we know has been on a decluttering kick lately.

#declutter #home designs #home
Emma Loewe
April 21 2017

7 Mental Habits Of The Happiest Women I Know

First of six: Know how to ask for help, and accept it when it's offered.

#happiness #mental health #women's health
Joana Amoêdo Leite
November 29 2016
Recipes

Gluten-Free Double Chocolate Cookies With Creamy Frosting

These black bean-based cookies are a total showstopper.

#gluten-free recipe #food #vegan recipes
Ilene Godofsky
December 21 2013

5 Things You Need To Know Today (July 27, 2017)

All the wellness news for today, including the high suicide rates in U.S. military veterans and how Cate Blanchett just changed the game for actresses...

#celebrity #salt #news roundup #green living
Allison Daniels
July 27 2017
Personal Growth

9 Morning Habits That'll Make You Feel Ready For ANY Day

Don't let the holiday season knock you off the path to living the life you want! These habits will keep you energized, optimistic, and focused—no...

#empowerment #anxiety #manifesting #confidence
Kristianne Wargo
November 26 2016
Meditation

Why Trying To Burn Calories Is A Waste Of Your Time

Want to change your life? Want to get healthy, lose or gain weight if you need it, and feel good and happy all over? Change how you exercise.

#happiness #fitness #mind body connection #food
Michael Taylor
July 17 2014
Love

3 Choices That Will Help You Attract A Devoted Partner

How did I go from feeling deeply unsatisfied in relationships to attracting such a devoted partner?

#love #relationships #manifestation #mindfulness #self-awareness
Shelly Bullard, MFT
August 19 2015
Beauty

Why There’s No Such Thing As Junk Food: A Nutritionist Explains

It's time to stop labeling foods "good" or "bad."

#health #food
Sara Best, RHN
April 17 2016
Sex
Personal Growth

7 Fun Ways To Save Money On Clothes (That You've Never Tried)

We all know the benefits of recycling, but upcycling takes the concept one step further by turning used materials into higher-value objects.

#environmentalism #fashion
Emma Loewe
September 30 2015
Mental Health

A 7-Day Mental Detox For A More Positive Life

Just as our bodies retain toxins and waste, our minds hold on to toxic outlooks and attitudes.

#mindfulness #mind body connection #detox
Paul Evans
January 18 2016
Home

Himalayan Salt Lamps Are Popular, But Do They Do Anything? Here's The Research

While they may not come with any real health benefits, these lamps sure are pretty.

#sleep #stress #toxins at home
James Winskowski
August 7 2017

Chocolate Peanut Butter Muffins Sweetened Only With Honey + Bananas

Tradition tells us that chocolate and peanut butter go well together and that peanut butter and bananas go well together, but we rarely put them all...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #food
Brandy Oswald
March 13 2015
Sex

How To Deal When Everything In Your Relationship Is Great—Except The Sex

"Things are never hopeless if you're willing to be vulnerable, grow, and change."

#orgasm #libido #tantra
Angela Watson Robertson, MBA
June 3 2017