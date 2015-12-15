15031 results for

Why Forgiveness Is The Key To Successful Relationships + 7 Ways To Practice It

Forgiveness usually only makes headlines when truly terrible things happen to people. A murderer goes on a rampage. A drunk driver kills a mother and...

#relationships #forgiveness #personal growth #compassion
Fred Luskin, Ph.D.
December 15 2015
Love
Love

A Divorce Lawyer Spills Her Secrets To A Long-Lasting Marriage

As a family law attorney, I work with many couples who have made the hard decision to divorce.

#love #relationships #marriage #divorce
Joryn Jenkins, Esq.
January 19 2016
Motivation
Integrative Health

4 Top Ayurvedic Herbs for Balancing Blood Sugar

An integrative doctor's top recommended Ayurvedic herbs.

#Herbs #healing #Ayurveda #wellness #healthy foods
Isaac Eliaz, M.D., M.S., LAc
November 30 2011
Recipes

What Your Relationship Failures Are Trying To Tell You

What if I told you that your relationships — even the failed ones (in fact, especially the failed ones) — were the gateway to self-awareness and...

#love #relationships #happiness
Heather Lynn Temple
January 26 2016
Home

7 Houseplants That Purify The Air (And Are Nearly Impossible To Kill)

These are the plants your dark bedroom has been begging for.

#plants #toxins at home
Erin Marino
August 10 2016

9 Career Lessons I Learned From My Yoga Practice

"Don't run from the challenge; it's where the growth is."

#career #yoga
Suncear Stretchen
September 29 2016
PAID CONTENT FOR SmartyPants

7 Things To Eliminate From Your Diet Immediately

We've all heard this before. The USDA Healthy Eating Index says U.S. adults eat far too many processed foods. About 70% of us are omega-3 deficient...

#supplements #Vitamin D #wellness #body #partnered posts
mindbodygreen
April 2 2014
Parenting
Women's Health

How To Sync Your Menstrual Cycle With The Moon

If we are synced up with the moon's cycle, we will menstruate around the new moon and ovulate around the full moon.

#hormones #fertility #Traditional Chinese Medicine
Denise Wiesner, LAc
February 25 2015
Integrative Health

The Supplements I'm Stocking Up On For 2019

The supplements I'm stocking up on for 2019, including hemp oil, fermented cod liver oil, and lemon balm.

#supplements #inflammation
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
December 30 2018
Personal Growth
Spirituality
Love

6 Ways To Breathe New Life Into Your Marriage

These little changes can strengthen your marriage and reaffirm the intimacy you might have started to take for granted.

#love #relationships #happiness #marriage #personal growth
Dr. Janna Fond
October 22 2016
Love

5 Signs Your Friends With Benefits Relationship Isn't Working

An FWB is a sexual partner who wants gratification without strings attached. To be clear, these two people aren’t dating, going to dinner, or meeting...

#friendship #single life #dating #libido
Monica Parikh
December 4 2015

10 Things You Need To Know Today (July 22)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including Caitlyn Jenner's new H&M campaign, a disturbing truth about lime juice, and Mila Kunis' choice...

#news roundup
Emma Loewe
July 22 2016