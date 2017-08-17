8409 results for

Beauty
Recipes

Missing Vacation? This Tropical Smoothie Bowl Is Like A Beach Getaway

This collagen powder smoothie bowl is about as refreshing as a beachside vacation.

Alexandra Engler
May 4
Women's Health

5 Health Technologies That We're Really Excited About

These apps and gadgets are changing the way we do wellness.

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
August 17 2017
Integrative Health
Integrative Health

11 Natural, Science-Backed Tips To Lower Your Blood Pressure

High blood pressure has earned the name “silent killer." Sadly, it’s well deserved.

Joel Kahn, M.D.
August 1 2015
Recipes

A One-Day Plan Guaranteed To Bust Your Bloat

Bookmark this, so you can come back whenever you're bloated.

Jessica Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN
May 22 2017
Women's Health

I Was Tired, Bloated, & Stressed Out—Here's How I Regained My Health

I discovered that my symptoms — fatigue, mental fog, weight gain, altered periods, and bloating — could all be signs of gut and hormone imbalances

Amy Shah, M.D.
October 7 2015
Recipes
Integrative Health

7 Reasons To Always Have Activated Charcoal On Hand

Psst: It's the best way to protect your gut from antibiotics.

Jamie Morea
December 10 2017
Routines

Your Pelvic Floor: How It Can Help You Reduce Stress & Improve Gut Health

There's a lot you can do to release stress and improve the health of your pelvic floor.

Lauren Roxburgh
May 28 2019
Friendships

How To Be Single Without Being Lonely (According To A Relationship Therapist)

Have you ever thought that if you don’t find a partner with whom you deeply connect, you'll be lonely your whole life? You can still experience the...

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
September 5 2017
Parenting

Your Complete Guide To Postpartum Nutrition: Healing Foods & More

The time after birth should be observed as a sacred bonding time between mom and baby—and a time for deep care and rest for the new mother.

Alejandra Carrasco, M.D.
March 9 2018
Recipes
Sex
Mental Health

3 Psychiatrist-Approved Ways To Train Your Brain To Deal With Anxiety

Daniel Amen, M.D., is a pioneer in the field of brain health.

Jason Wachob
October 22 2019
Integrative Health

Lowering Your Cholesterol May Reduce Your Risk Of This Dementia

These are the lifestyle changes to make to reduce your cholesterol.

Caroline Muggia
May 28 2019
Functional Food