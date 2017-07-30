12356 results for

Beauty

Is Wearing A Mask Irritating Your Skin? A Derm Explains What To Do

You might be noticing some skin irritation in the area where you're wearing it, especially if you're wearing your face mask frequently.

Alexandra Engler
April 26
Integrative Health

What "Give-Up-Itis" Is — And Why It Can Be So Dangerous

Losing hope may be able to make the brain malfunction—with lethal results.

Nichole Fratangelo
October 7 2018
Integrative Health

10 Things I Tell Anyone Who Wants To Fight Inflammation

Inflammation is an ancient defense mechanism out of sync with our modern lives

Desiree Nielsen, R.D.
July 26 2014
Motivation

This Celebrity Trainer Never Lets Her Clients Eat This One Food

Plus, the truth about whether sleep is more important than exercise.

Leigh Weingus
October 13 2017
Routines

DIY Reflexology: 7 Points For Your Best Workout

Reflexology is the art of applying pressure to “reflex points” on the hands, face, ears, and feet, which brings balance to all of your organs, glands,...

Laura Norman, M.S., LMT
September 17 2015
Motivation
Functional Food
Climate Change

7 Things You Need To Know Today (March 16, 2018)

Including yet another reason to avoid bottled water.

Emma Loewe
March 16 2018

Why We All Need 10-Second Body Scans, Mindfulness Triggers & A Meditation Practice

Jonathan Fields, acclaimed entrepreneur, author, and founder of the Good Life Project, is a busy guy. But it wasn’t until a chronic condition forced...

mindbodygreen
September 20 2016
Love
Integrative Health

5 Reasons Thyroid Medications Aren't Working For You

Millions of Americans struggle with low thyroid symptoms and are told at their doctor's office to take medication and return in three months. Welcome...

William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
September 5 2013
Integrative Health
Integrative Health

Unexplained Health Problems? It Could Be Autoimmune Reactivity

I find there are countless people who aren't sick enough to be labeled with an autoimmune disease but are still damaged by the effects of autoimmune...

William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
February 22 2016
Functional Food

The Top 3 Drinks That Calm Inflammation

Including one fruit juice you should definitely be seeking out.

Edward Group, D.C., CCN
June 20 2016
Women's Health

9 Healthy Reasons To Have More Orgasms

Orgasms for great skin and regular periods? Sounds good to us.

Jolene Brighten, N.D.
September 26 2017
Women's Health

How To Biohack Your Hormones For A Better Mood & Sex Drive

How to biohack your hormones for a better mood and sex drive, including boosting your fiber intake and taking maca.

Robin Berzin, M.D.
March 22 2019