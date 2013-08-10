8592 results for

Recipes

15 Ways To Love Yourself A Little More Every Day

How can we be the very best we can be if we don’t love ourselves first? Over the years I've come to recognize the importance of self-love, and have...

#love #creativity #self-acceptance
Gillian B
April 2 2013
PAID CONTENT FOR Books for Better Living

Transformation Tips: The Power Of Language & Purposeful Eating

Want to create your dream life? In this second installment of our partnership with Books for Better Living , we're bringing you three new.

#spirituality
Partner Post
April 1 2013
Motivation

15 Reasons Why You Should Try Restorative Yoga

If you have yet to try restorative yoga, here are some very good reasons to start.

#healing #yogis #yoga #Iyengar
Nayla Naoufal
June 27 2012
Motivation
Routines

Twist Your Way To A Slimmer, Stronger Waist With These 5 Pilates Moves

How to create strength without increasing diameter

#abs #fitness #wellness
Lara Hudson
January 9 2015
Food Trends
Recipes
Motivation

10 Tips To Take Great Yoga Pics On Instagram

Grab a friend, a tripod, or self-timer and get snap happy.

#career #slideshows #nature #yoga #communication
Caitlin Turner
January 9 2014
Women's Health

18 Celebrities Who Were Really Honest About Their Fertility Struggles

It's been a powerful few days for fertility and the many issues that surround it.

#celebrity #fertility #pregnancy #motherhood #parenting
Allie White
September 18 2015
Women's Health

Tips to Have a Painless Period

Period pain is accepted as a normal part of being a woman, but it’s not actually supposed to be there.

#remedy #sleeping #whole foods #Traditional Chinese Medicine
Natalie Kringoudis
November 29 2012

10 Awesome Life Changes That Have Nothing To Do With Losing Weight

Around this time of year, many of us are preparing ourselves mentally for all the things we want to “give up” in order to get the body we want:...

#relationships #change #forgiveness #personal growth #food
Andy Jacobs
January 8 2014
Personal Growth

A Complete 1-Day Plan Of Cleansing & Warming Vegan Meals

I often hear from friends and clients that they love following a vegan or vegetarian diet in the summer but they struggle to remain plant-based once...

#healthy recipes #vegan #food
Ilene Godofsky
January 5 2015
Recipes
Sex
Recipes
Love
Recipes

Vegan Sweet Potato Chili

This slow cooker chili will keep you warm and full.

#healthy recipes #vegan #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
Andrea Hood
February 7 2014