Gluten-Free Recipe: No-Bake Granola Bars
They are so versatile!
15 Ways To Love Yourself A Little More Every Day
How can we be the very best we can be if we don’t love ourselves first? Over the years I've come to recognize the importance of self-love, and have...
Transformation Tips: The Power Of Language & Purposeful Eating
Want to create your dream life? In this second installment of our partnership with Books for Better Living , we're bringing you three new.
15 Reasons Why You Should Try Restorative Yoga
If you have yet to try restorative yoga, here are some very good reasons to start.
3 Simple Ways To Meditate While You're Running
Yes, you really can do both at the same time.
Twist Your Way To A Slimmer, Stronger Waist With These 5 Pilates Moves
How to create strength without increasing diameter
What You Need To Know About Teff: The Gluten-Free Grain Of The Future!
Teff is a gluten-free food that's been around for over 4,000 years.
Raw Recipe: Taste Of Summer Crispy Kale Salad
Salad weather it is indeed.
10 Tips To Take Great Yoga Pics On Instagram
Grab a friend, a tripod, or self-timer and get snap happy.
18 Celebrities Who Were Really Honest About Their Fertility Struggles
It's been a powerful few days for fertility and the many issues that surround it.
Tips to Have a Painless Period
Period pain is accepted as a normal part of being a woman, but it’s not actually supposed to be there.
10 Awesome Life Changes That Have Nothing To Do With Losing Weight
Around this time of year, many of us are preparing ourselves mentally for all the things we want to “give up” in order to get the body we want:...
The Perfect Plant-Based Meal Plan For When You Just Don't Have Time
There's even pancakes involved.
As A Young, Black Man, I Doubted I Could Become A Self-Help Blogger
How I stood in the way of my own dreams.
A Complete 1-Day Plan Of Cleansing & Warming Vegan Meals
I often hear from friends and clients that they love following a vegan or vegetarian diet in the summer but they struggle to remain plant-based once...
Vegan Farro Risotto with Lemon & Cashew Cream
The journey to make the perfect risotto.
8 Ways To Tell If It's Love Or Lust (And What The Difference Is)
Because it can be hard to distinguish the two.
A Healthy, French Twist On Lasagna
A healthy comfort food.
14 Ways To Create The Best Relationship Of Your Life
How to create a fulfilling, safe-haven relationship.
Vegan Sweet Potato Chili
This slow cooker chili will keep you warm and full.