Tantric Techniques For Unlocking Your Orgasmic Potential

"We need to bring sex out of the closet and into the light."

#relationships #sexuality #tantric sex #personal growth #tantra
Psalm Isadora
September 2 2016
Love

How To Let Your Crush Know You Have Feelings

Here's why you should be vocal about your feelings.

#anxiety #dating #affirmations
Emily Gaudette
September 11 2014

7 Super Simple Tips For Anyone Who Is New To Meditating

Are you determined to teach yourself how to meditate and start a new daily routine? Good! There are countless benefits to a daily meditation practice,...

#meditation #meditation tricks #how to meditate
Light Watkins
November 15 2015

Raw Recipe: Zucchini 'Pasta' With Tomatoes & Artichokes

From a young age, I knew I wanted to be vegetarian. I used to feed my dinner meat to the dog or hide it in a napkin and stuff it as far down in the...

#garlic #vegetarian #raw foods recipes #healthy foods #kale
Jackie Knechtel
April 30 2013
Functional Food

10 Foods To Keep In Your Kitchen If You Want To Eat Clean

Top 10 pantry essentials these sisters can't live without.

#slideshows #soy #healthy foods #food
Jasmine Hemsley
September 24 2014
Meditation
Recipes
Personal Growth

12 Things I Wish All Women Knew About Money

Financial success, for women, is a rite of passage into our power.

#career #money #work #personal growth #self-awareness
Barbara Stanny
September 19 2014
Healthy Weight

12 Habits Of People Who Reach & Maintain Their Ideal Weight

There are many reasons why people fail to lose weight, but instead of focusing on those who fail, let’s look into those who succeed.

#clean food #how to lose weight #wellness
Brian Syuki
November 6 2015
Love

Why Do People Fall Out Of Love? (And What That Really Means)

Plus, some tips on how to keep the flame alive.

#breakup #marriage #dating
Sheryl Paul, M.A.
September 2 2014
Parenting
Beauty
PAID CONTENT FOR Traditional Medicinals

5 Morning Rituals To Start Your Day With Magic

Ever switched off your alarm and immediately dived into emails, texts, and Instagram — only to later ask yourself why you feel so frazzled? I’ve been...

#smoothie #tea #journaling #breakfast
Ksenia Avdulova
November 4 2015
Integrative Health

How This Doctor Finally Diagnosed His Lyme Disease

After years of suffering, it finally clicked.

#healing #disease #wellness #health
Gordon Crozier, D.O.
September 18 2017
Recipes

Make Any Salad Taste Great With This Avocado & Lemon Dressing

Delicious homemade dressing makes delicious and healthy meals easier.

#salads #healthy recipes #vegan #healthy foods #vegan recipes
Silvia Bianco
March 18 2014
Functional Food

What I Eat In A Typical Day: A Functional Medicine Doctor Tells All

I’ve learned how to easily incorporate healthy food into my days no matter where I am.

#clean food #wellness #what I eat in a day #food
Robin Berzin, M.D.
November 3 2015

What I Really Learned At Yoga Teacher Training

I just returned from an amazing adventure: yoga teacher training.

#acceptance #meditation #yogis #confidence #mind body connection
Jessica Cooper
June 12 2013
Home

The Room-By-Room Decluttering Guide You've Been Waiting For

Less clutter = less stress. Plain and simple.

#minimalism
Tracy McCubbin
September 17 2017
Functional Food

5 Foods Your Dentist Wants You To Eat

Eat these foods to boost your oral health.

#slideshows #wellness #dairy #healthy foods #food
Kenneth Mak, DDS
January 22 2014