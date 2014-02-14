8409 results for

5 Things I Learned About Love From A 60th Wedding Anniversary

I recently had the privilege of attending my grandparents’ 60th wedding anniversary. Relatives, friends and colleagues spanning six decades all...

Mandy Burstein
February 14 2014
Functional Food

Finally: The Secret To How Italians Are So Healthy (And Happy!)

Make your kitchen feel like a scene from Under the Tuscan Sun.

Liz Moody
November 7 2017
Beauty

17 Of The Best Natural & Nontoxic Eyeliners For Any Occasion

You can even pull off a cat-eye flick.

Alexandra Engler
June 10 2019
Functional Food

10 Tips to Dehydrate Your Food

Imagine being able to enjoy seasonal foods free from additives and preservatives all year round, cut down on packaging, save storage space in your...

Lee Holmes
November 8 2012

13 Decadent (But Healthy!) Chocolate Desserts

Anyone who loves chocolate knows there are plenty of great ways to satisfy your craving. Here are 13 ridiculously delicious and surprisingly healthy...

Emily Holmes
August 14 2015
Spirituality

How To Find Your Soul Tribe

Here are nine tips to help you find your soul tribe, because once you commit to your true purpose, everything else in life begins to fall into place.

Lissa Rankin, M.D.
December 20 2015
Integrative Health

I Was Tired ALL The Time: Here's Exactly What I Did To Regain My Energy

How I went from lethargic and depressed to vibrant and full of energy.

Angela Watson Robertson, MBA
November 2 2017
Recipes
Parenting
Love

How To Let Your Crush Know You Have Feelings

Here's why you should be vocal about your feelings.

Emily Gaudette
September 11 2014
Motivation

I'm A Pilates Instructor + I Don't Want A 6-Pack. Here's Why

Here's why I’d rather have a strong core instead of washboard abs.

Jennifer Dene
December 15 2015
Personal Growth

What A Plant-Based Health Coach Eats To Fuel Her Day

As a health coach, I'm asked, "Lisa, what do you eat?" at least once a day.

Lisa Consiglio Ryan
December 14 2015
Personal Growth

11 Easy Ways To Slow Down & Find Balance

I get upset when I catch myself rushing through life

Jessica Sepel
May 9 2013
Personal Growth

10 Life-Changing Tips Inspired by Albert Einstein

My favorite tips from one of the greatest thinkers of the 20th century.

Robert Piper
November 6 2012
Integrative Health

Bloated? 14 Small Ways You Can Support Detoxification Every Day

We’re all human. We partake in the occasional (or more frequent) indulgences life has to offer.

Michele Conigliaro
May 14 2013
Recipes

The New Classic Vegetarian Cookbook Just Came Out. Here Are The 3 Best Recipes

From the writers of the best-selling vegetarian cookbook of all time.

Liz Moody
October 15 2017

10 Ways To Stop Stressing & Start Living Peacefully

If you’re anything like me, you might worry like it’s a second job: if the coffee is good or bad, if we'll get that promotion, and what diseases the...

Tina Williamson
November 9 2013
Love

Why Do People Fall Out Of Love? (And What That Really Means)

Plus, some tips on how to keep the flame alive.

Sheryl Paul, M.A.
September 2 2014