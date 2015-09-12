8409 results for

7 Habits That Helped Me Lose 40 Pounds

It’s been over five years since I decided to take responsibility for my health and change my lifestyle. As a result, I’ve lost 40 pounds of fat and...

#how to lose weight #mind body connection #weight loss #weight loss success
Osha Key
September 12 2015
Travel

Can A Music Festival Be 100 Percent Sustainable? 7 Creative Ways Festivals Are Getting Close

Festivals large and small all over the world are experimenting with ways to cut down on waste, support local and organic agriculture, and lower their...

#eco-travel #green living #sustainability
Alden Wicker
August 12 2016

Could Eating Meat Give You Diabetes? A Cardiologist Explains

I know, I know. Here goes Debbie Downer again, bursting your bubble as you consider biting into a sirloin burger, salmon steak, or grilled chicken...

#nutrition #inflammation #meat #aging #diabetes
Joel Kahn, M.D.
August 12 2014

Are You Engineering Your Life Or Letting It Happen To You?

I am an engineer. I grew up in a family of engineers, building with Legos and electrical sets, and got my undergraduate degree in Electrical...

#love #happiness #personal growth
Samantha Sutton, PhD
June 2 2013
Home
Personal Growth

5 Ways To Spark Passion In Your Long-Term Relationship

Passion makes life good. It's the essence of desire: feeling excited! Experiencing a fire within you!

#love #relationships #change #wellness #fear
Shelly Bullard, MFT
March 3 2014

10 Feng Shui Tips To Create Beauty & Order In Your Home

Start a discussion about decluttering, and it usually generates hullabaloo. For some, clearing clutter has become religion; others simply prefer their...

#awareness #mindfulness #feng shui tips #energy #home
Amanda Gibby Peters
August 8 2014
Healthy Weight
Integrative Health

How I Learned To Thrive With Celiac Disease

The major changes I made after my diagnosis.

#celiac #gluten #wellness
Anna Hanks
November 14 2014

6 Stress-Busting Techniques From A Cardiologist

For many heart patients, stress is the elephant in the room when we discuss why they missed their goals for proper exercise, nutrition, abstinence...

#anxiety #healing #stress #disease #relaxation
Joel Kahn, M.D.
November 12 2014

The Easiest Gluten-Free Granola You'll Ever Make

This granola is the perfect replacement for cereal and is gluten free and suitable for both Paleo and vegan. You can make it on the weekend and have...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
Vanessa Vickery
August 27 2014
Beauty

5 Foods To Avoid If You Want Glowing Skin + What To Eat Instead

Food for thought: These easy diet swaps could transform your skin.

#nutrition #beauty #skin
Kimberly Snyder
June 10 2016
Sex

9 Women Describe Their Most Indulgent Self-Pleasure Rituals

How to make masturbation a real *ritual*.

#empowerment #orgasm
Julia Guerra
February 14 2019
Routines

5 Reasons You Should Jump Rope Every Day

Here are just a few of the many reasons to add jump roping to your workouts.

#stress #joy
Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT
February 25 2014

I Was Afraid My Son Would Become A Mass Murderer

In December 2012, after the tragic school shooting in Newtown, I thought I was the only mother in America who asked myself, “What if that’s my son...

#mental illness #parenting
Liza Long
August 28 2015
Functional Food

6 Foods To Help You Focus

Here's to healthy eating and a happy mind!

#antioxidant #caffeine #slideshows #food #quinoa
Nichole Dandrea, M.S., R.D.
June 26 2013
Spirituality

10 Books That Helped Me Find Happiness & Uncover My True Purpose

Certain books have found their way into my life at times I needed them most.

#healing #happiness #mindfulness #abundance #writing
Shannon Kaiser
August 27 2015

What Your Cravings Are Trying To Tell You About Your Emotions

I was just back from meeting with my divorce lawyer, and I wanted a chocolate chip cookie. A big one. One of those cookies that’s as big as your face,...

#love #healing #relationships #pain #happiness
Alexandra Jamieson
July 1 2014