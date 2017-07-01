12549 results for
5 Things You Didn't Know Were Harming Your Teeth
Did you know dehydration puts your teeth at risk?
The One Skill That Could Save Your Relationship
Several years ago I worked with a client I'll call "Vanessa" who described herself this way:
This Type Of Tea Could Protect You From Toxins In Drinking Water, Finds Study
Matcha, please!
Let's Settle This: Does Grilling Food Make It Less Healthy?
It's more complicated than you'd think.
A 7-Day Mental Detox For A More Positive Life
Just as our bodies retain toxins and waste, our minds hold on to toxic outlooks and attitudes.
5 Signs You Have A Healthy Menstrual Cycle
Start paying attention to the many indicators of a healthy cycle now.
5 Simple Changes To Make Your Sex Life Hotter Than Ever
Sex, sex, sex. It's everywhere. A lot of the time, we rarely stop to consider sex enough, other than to think, "Oooh, I want it," or, "Ugh, not...
This Broccoli Quinoa Bowl Is The Perfect Meal For 2
It includes immune-boosting and heart-healthy ingredients!
6 Things This Neurologist Did To Heal Herself After Brain Surgery
"But most of all, I gave myself a break and allowed myself time."
Here's Why You Should Give A Sh*t About What's In Your Hair Products
A quick glance at a product's ingredient list can tell you a lot about its safety.
How Author & Yoga Teacher Kathryn Budig Spends Her Days Off
Read her routine and tell me you don't feel relaxed.
Whole Foods Market Just Announced Huge Price Cuts + New Prime Deals
Time to make some smoothies!
These Next-Gen Entrepreneurs Are Writing The Blueprints For A Better World
Meet the next-gen entrepreneurs who are changing the world with their business ideas.
Losing 65 Pounds Set Me Up To Fail. Here's What Finally Empowered Me
People pleasers, this one's for you.
5 Insanely Successful Women Who Had Totally Different Careers Before Hitting It Big
Here's a list of totally inspiring people whose second-act success proves it’s never too late to live your dreams.
Simple & Comforting Dinner: Sweet Potato Cottage Pie
This is a take on my grandmother’s ragout, which she made by cutting an onion into quarters and frying it in a little olive oil with 2 cloves of...
Perfecting Your Daily Routine Is The Key To Maximizing Your Full Potential
Start your day off on the right foot (literally).
Want To Boost Brain Power & Prevent Cognitive Decline? Here's How
Gluten isn't the only thing you should avoid to beat brain fog!
Why 3 Minutes Of Kundalini Yoga Could Change Your Life
Just three minutes of Kundalini can change your life.
How A Raw Diet Healed Me + Why You May Like It Too
The story begins with a couple weeks of unexplained bloating and weight gain. I was feeling tired, not as mentally clear and just kind of off. I'd...