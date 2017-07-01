12549 results for

5 Things You Didn't Know Were Harming Your Teeth

Did you know dehydration puts your teeth at risk?

#food as medicine #health
Dr. Adam Harwood
July 1 2017

The One Skill That Could Save Your Relationship

Several years ago I worked with a client I'll call "Vanessa" who described herself this way:

#relationships #personal growth #self-awareness #communication #self-acceptance
Sheryl Paul, M.A.
December 3 2013
A 7-Day Mental Detox For A More Positive Life

Just as our bodies retain toxins and waste, our minds hold on to toxic outlooks and attitudes.

#mindfulness #mind body connection #detox
Paul Evans
January 18 2016
5 Signs You Have A Healthy Menstrual Cycle

Start paying attention to the many indicators of a healthy cycle now.

#fertility
Nicole Jardim
November 6 2014

5 Simple Changes To Make Your Sex Life Hotter Than Ever

Sex, sex, sex. It's everywhere. A lot of the time, we rarely stop to consider sex enough, other than to think, "Oooh, I want it," or, "Ugh, not...

#love #relationships #happiness #present
Cyndi Darnell, MHSc, MNT
December 5 2014
This Broccoli Quinoa Bowl Is The Perfect Meal For 2

It includes immune-boosting and heart-healthy ingredients!

#vegetarian #easy meals
Caroline Muggia
April 4 2019

6 Things This Neurologist Did To Heal Herself After Brain Surgery

"But most of all, I gave myself a break and allowed myself time."

#healing #food as medicine #nature #health
Ilene Ruhoy, M.D., Ph.D.
March 30 2017

Here's Why You Should Give A Sh*t About What's In Your Hair Products

A quick glance at a product's ingredient list can tell you a lot about its safety.

#green beauty #beauty #green living
Natasha Bhalla
March 30 2017
These Next-Gen Entrepreneurs Are Writing The Blueprints For A Better World

Meet the next-gen entrepreneurs who are changing the world with their business ideas.

#partner
Krista Soriano
October 18 2019
5 Insanely Successful Women Who Had Totally Different Careers Before Hitting It Big

Here's a list of totally inspiring people whose second-act success proves it’s never too late to live your dreams.

#celebrity #career #happiness #abundance #personal growth
Shannon Kaiser
March 16 2016
Simple & Comforting Dinner: Sweet Potato Cottage Pie

This is a take on my grandmother’s ragout, which she made by cutting an onion into quarters and frying it in a little olive oil with 2 cloves of...

#recipes #gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #food
Laura Santtini
December 20 2015
Perfecting Your Daily Routine Is The Key To Maximizing Your Full Potential

Start your day off on the right foot (literally).

#yoga #yoga move
Yogi Cameron
June 24 2017
Want To Boost Brain Power & Prevent Cognitive Decline? Here's How

Gluten isn't the only thing you should avoid to beat brain fog!

#mbgpodcast #brain
Jason Wachob
June 19 2018
Why 3 Minutes Of Kundalini Yoga Could Change Your Life

Just three minutes of Kundalini can change your life.

#yoga
Guru Jagat
January 10 2017

How A Raw Diet Healed Me + Why You May Like It Too

The story begins with a couple weeks of unexplained bloating and weight gain. I was feeling tired, not as mentally clear and just kind of off. I'd...

#anxiety #healing #Raw Food #wellness #food
Melissa Schollaert
June 5 2013