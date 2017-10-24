12689 results for

This Home Cleaner Is Made Entirely Of Plants

This could mean big things for the home cleaning industry.

#environmentalism
Emma Loewe
October 24 2017
Love

The Truth About Meeting People In Real Life Instead Of On Dating Apps

Here's what you need to know about trying to find matches IRL.

#single life #dating #technology
Andi Forness
December 7 2019
Sex

How Dating Apps Reinforce Ancient Mating Patterns, According To Science

Beware of this the next time you swipe right.

#news #dating
Leigh Weingus
October 23 2017

The Weird Drink That Gives Me All-Day Natural Energy

I had never heard of this drink before, but when my naturopathic doctor recommended it as a replacement for coffee, I was intrigued.

#tea #caffeine #coffee #green tea #health
Cyrena Lee
March 28 2016
Women's Health

Is Intermittent Fasting Really Good For Women?

The hormone-fasting connection you need to know about.

#intermittent fasting #hormones
Felice Gersh, M.D.
November 29 2017
Parenting

Why I Taught My Daughter What A Vibrator Was When She Was 10 Years Old

Unlike a lot of mothers in my suburban community, I have no problem talking to my kids about sex.

#empowerment #body positivity #motherhood #parenting
Gracie X
October 9 2015
Functional Food

There Are 168 Hours In A Week. Use Them To Maximize Your Fitness!

People often think of fitness as something that only takes place at a gym, yoga studio or other fitness facility. It’s the one hour they dedicate to...

#work #wellness #yoga
Brigitte Meinders
August 15 2013
PAID CONTENT FOR HUM Nutrition

Add These Ingredients To Your Smoothie For Glowing Skin: A Health Coach Explains

To get that glowy, even-toned, clear-skin look, what you consume is as essential as your skin care regimen. Here are our top smoothie add-ins to get...

#smoothie #recipes #beauty #food as medicine #joy
Lindsay Kellner
September 26 2017

Can You Play Pro Sports As A Vegan?

From getting more sleep to improved performance, here's why pro athletes are going vegan.

#fitness #vegan
Leigh Weingus
September 26 2017

10 Signs You're A (Super) Foodie

How do you know if you’ve crossed the line from "foodie" to "superfoodie"? Have you earned the title of Foursquare Mayor at Café Gratitude or Pure...

#happiness #personal growth #superfoods #food #funny
Colleen Wachob
August 23 2013
Spirituality

7 Things I Always Tell My Patients Who Want To Lose Weight

What works for you may not work for everyone. Everyone is different and has different biochemical needs. But regardless of your genes, everyone can...

#nutrition #weight loss #diabetes #healthy foods
Mark Hyman, M.D.
April 15 2016

Your Body's Not The Problem. Here's The REAL Reason Your Clothes Don't Fit

"'Normal' bodies are a myth, just like Santa Claus or the Loch Ness Monster."

#fitness #wellness #health #body image #self-acceptance
Merin Guthrie
August 5 2016

The Most Common Skin Problem In Children + How To Treat It Naturally

The skin condition is actually a symptom of toxic overload.

#skin #parenting
Jessica Iclisoy
October 16 2016
Routines
Motivation

5 Things You Need To Know Today (July 13, 2018)

Including the exercise/gut-health connection, ancestral diets, new news about skin cancer and pale skin, and more.

#Paleo #news #gut health #fats #news roundup
Liz Moody
July 13 2018
Mental Health

Exactly How To Banish Brain Fog: An Herbalist Explains

Plus her go-to bulletproof brain tonic recipe.

#mental health #plant-based
Adriana Ayales
April 11 2017
Sex

7 All-Natural Tips For Rebooting Your Sex Drive

Literally millions of women of all ages struggle with concerns and questions about their libido.

#Herbs #relationships #stress #supplements #hormones
Aviva Romm, M.D.
February 21 2013