How Olympian Gretchen Bleiler Found What Foods Work For Her + Why She Meditates Daily

The meditation techniques and healthy snacks that fuel this Olympic snowboarder's active days.

#snowboarding #happiness #healthy recipes #meditation #wellness
Gretchen Bleiler
June 8 2016
I Tried A Weighted Blanket To Help With Anxiety: Here's What Happened

Does this nighttime accessory really help with mental health?

#sleep #anxiety
Lindsay Kellner
November 16 2017

5 Reasons To Foam Roll Every Day

What I'm about to tell you isn't ground-breaking, but it's important, so listen up: start foam rolling!

#stress #pain #fitness #wellness
Nora Tobin
April 29 2015
Routines

If You Only Do 10 Yoga Poses, Do These

Just a few minutes with a couple of postures can be incredibly powerful.

#flexibility
Travis Eliot
December 12 2013
A 10-Minute Yoga Workout To Strengthen Your Core

Editor's Note: In this short clip from mindbodygreen's course, The Complete Guide To Yoga featuring Tara Stiles, you'll see a few yoga moves to build...

#abs #yogis #yoga #yoga move
Tara Stiles
August 27 2015
How To Actually Enjoy Staying Home All The Time, From An Introvert

We can learn a lot from introverts, who get their energy from time alone.

#COVID-19 #friendship #feng shui
Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
April 8
A First-Timer's Guide To Better Sleep, Less Stress & Quicker Recovery With Hemp

The longer you take CBD, the more easily your body responds to it.

#Herbs #sleep #stress #partner #CBD
Krista Soriano
December 16 2019
4 Signs You May Have Uterine Fibroids: A Gynecologist Explains

About one in two women will experience fibroids at one point in her life.

#empowerment #hormones
Charles Ascher-Walsh, M.D. OB-GYN
June 17 2017
Are You Putting These 18 Toxic Chemicals On Your Body Every Day?

Want to detoxify your personal care routine, but don't know know where to start?

#beauty #wellness #skin #grocery shopping #cosmetics
Frank Lipman, M.D.
April 11 2013
The 7 Best Natural Hair Dyes That Are Seriously Salon Quality

For those who lean into clean and natural beauty products, hair dye tends to be a bit tricky.

#hair
Alexandra Engler
17 hours ago
6 Steps To Overcome Your Low Thyroid Symptoms

How to overcome your health problems and start feeling like yourself again!

#toxic #hormones #wellness #digestion #weight loss
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
April 22 2014
10 Truly Hypoallergenic Makeup Products To Try, Derm-Approved

The hunt for sensitive skin-approved makeup is a journey, to say the least.

#makeup #skin care #acne #inflammation
Jamie Schneider
June 24
5 Things You Shouldn't Say To Someone With Depression

Although depression affects each person differently at different times, it's better to believe that people with depression usually see the glass half...

#relationships #depression #communication
Kiesha Frue
April 21 2015
Want A Healthier Complexion? Here Are 5 Skin Health Rules To Live By

Skin health rules to live by, including hydrating, moisturizing, and supplementing with skin health supporting nutrients.

#supplements #skin care #acne
Angela Watson Robertson, MBA
February 10 2019