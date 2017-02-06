8655 results for

3 Ways To Beat Low Testosterone + Connect To Your Masculine Energy

Have you thought about your testosterone lately?

#healing #hormones #health
Jonah Gates
February 6 2017

10 Tips To Have A Toxin-Free Pregnancy

Pregnancy is a great time to start protecting and mothering your child within. A person could make themselves crazy trying to avoid all the toxins in...

#toxic #environmentalism #pregnancy #healthy foods #food
Lori Bregman
July 24 2013
Ayurvedic Oils That Unlock The Body's Natural Healing Ability

Ayurveda teaches that everything that enters your body is woven into your cells and that aromas used have the power to evoke states of well-being.

#healing #beauty #wellness
Angela Peterson
August 21 2016
6 Things Every Lesbian Should Know About Her Health, From A Gynecologist

In speaking with many lesbian and bisexual women in my 22 years as an ob-gyn, I've learned that some have felt apprehensive about getting health care...

#healing #disease #wellness
Sheryl Ross, M.D., OB-GYN
March 13 2014

The Way Yoga Helped Me Cope With My Autoimmune Disease

How one yogi let vulnerability prevail during a health catastrophe.

#healing #disease #fitness #yoga #yoga philosophy
Stephanie MoDavis
May 14 2016

The Trendy Shortcut To Whole-Body Healing

Once the realm of dangling watches and madcap mind-control schemes, hypnosis is back in the mainstream — and it's hipper than ever.

#anxiety #self-awareness #editor's pick #mbg features #self-care
Victoria Cairo
September 1 2016

A Salad That Makes Even The Skeptics Fall In Love With Kale

There are two types of people in the world: those who love kale, and those who haven’t yet tried this recipe. If you’re already part of the kale...

#healthy recipes #healthy foods #kale #food
Daniel Scott
January 29 2014
Yes, Avocado Tea Is A Thing—Here's How To Make It At Home

It's easy to make and can be customized to your liking.

#tea #functional nutrition
M. Tara Crowl
April 20 2019
Sensitive To Lectins? Here's How You Can Still Eat This Lentil Soup

With the right preparation lentils can be a nutritious addition, even to a lectin-free diet!

#functional nutrition #easy meals #vegan
Claudia Curici
February 26
3 Reasons To Meditate RIGHT After You Have Coffee

I’ve managed to stick with my meditation practice consistently for the past three years, and the benefits have been enormous. The calming effects have...

#meditation #mind body connection #meditation tricks #mindfulness meditation
Nathan Wiebe
September 7 2015
10 Genius Ways To Add More Turmeric To Your Life

So, you bought some fresh turmeric. Here's how to use it all up.

#food as medicine #turmeric #healthy foods #food
Stephanie Weaver
July 21 2016
10 Secrets To Staying Happily Married For 50 Years

My husband, Rob, and I proudly celebrated our Golden Wedding: 50 years of wedded bliss.

#love #relationships #personal growth #yoga #tips
Jane Fearnley-Whittingstall
May 7 2013