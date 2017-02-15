8655 results for

Functional Food

A Sleep Expert's Top Tips For Eating At Night

As a Ph.D. diplomate of the American Board of Sleep Medicine, I've dedicated 35 years to the study of human sleep and clinical sleep...

#sleep #nutrition #healthy foods #sleeping
Deborah E. Sewitch, PhD, CPC
May 25 2016
Beauty
Functional Food
Home

How You Should Declutter Your Home, According To Feng Shui

Why we should all start waking up our homes every morning, too.

#feng shui
Amanda Gibby Peters
April 18 2018
Food Trends
Meditation

This Simple Practice Shows Promise In Study To Lower Blood Pressure

A study by Brown University has found adopting a mindfulness practice led to significantly lower blood pressure in the study participants.

#news #Heart #stress
Sarah Regan
December 5 2019
Functional Food

9 Ways To Improve Your Brain Health For Better Memory

Most Americans think that their DNA will determine whether or not they will suffer from dementia and early memory loss. That's wrong.

#healing #disease #aging
Terry Wahls, M.D.
February 20 2015
Meditation

5 Breathing Exercises To Increase Focus

Yogic breathing helps you reconnect to your body and shift your awareness away from the chatter in your mind.

#breathing #mindfulness #mindfulness meditation
Lauren Eckstrom
February 18 2016
Personal Growth

The Very Best Breathing Technique For Anxiety, According To A Therapist

You'll want to keep this one in your back pocket.

#anxiety
Alison Stone, LCSW
April 16 2018
Functional Food

Wait — Are Lectins Actually GOOD For Your Gut?

An exploration of whether beans are the devil or a superfood.

#gut health #bloating #protein #digestion
Leah Silberman, M.S., R.D.
January 23 2019
Recipes
Recipes

You Haven't Lived Until You've Tried This Easy, DIY Vegan Almond Bacon

With a sweet potato toast crostini, it makes the perfect easy, snacky dinner.

#vegan #snacks #dinner
Liz Moody
February 23 2018
Recipes

DIY: Gluten-Free Pizza Recipe!

Regardless of whether or not you have a gluten or wheat allergy, I highly recommend that you eliminate or reduce the refined flours in your diet.

#gluten #gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Brook Nicole
April 15 2013
Travel

Why 'Live Like A Local' Is Actually Brilliant Advice — And How To Really Do It

It's all about pushing the boundaries and seeking out new experiences.

#Transformative Travel #environmentalism
Jill Matthews
July 15 2018
Travel

Found: The Best Workout To Do The Morning You Travel

You'll be relaxed and flight-ready in no time.

#stress #anxiety #yoga #hiit
Ray Bass, NASM-CPT
March 29 2019
Motivation

Confirmed: Mindful Fitness Is On The Rise This Summer. Here Are The Trends You Need To Know About

Give your running shoes a break and head to a restorative yoga class.

#running #yoga #hiit
Leigh Weingus
July 5 2017