8409 results for

3 Things I Wish Everyone Knew About Anorexia

It's National Eating Disorders Awareness Week, and for many of us who are professionals in the field, this week brings conflicted feelings. I spend my...

#eating disorder #healing #body image
Tabitha Farrar
February 26 2014

The 6 Types Of Friends You Need (And The 3 You Can Do Without)

Like the saying goes, "You can't choose your family." With family, the relationships are there whether you like them or not. But friendship is...

#relationships #happiness #joy #communication
Domonique Bertolucci
March 4 2015
Spirituality

12 Rituals To Do In 12 Days To Guarantee 12 Months Of Love & Prosperity

By practicing loving kindness, openness, and generosity while giving thoughtful attention to the significance of each day, you can consecrate the...

#manifestation #abundance #affirmations #spirituality #intuition
Barbara Biziou
December 30 2014
Recipes
Mental Health

Pregnant During COVID-19? Here's What Doulas Want You To Know

"We never know the exact path, so we can only focus on how we move through it."

#COVID-19 #pregnancy #journaling #Journey
Ashley Spivak
April 7

Jealousy Is Ruining Your Relationship. Here's How To Stop

A survey of therapists revealed that jealousy was the major problem in one-third of all clients seeking psychotherapy. Makes sense when you consider...

#healing #relationships #happiness #gratitude #sex
Thai Nguyen
November 14 2015
PAID CONTENT FOR Wedderspoon

You Need This: An Easy Morning Tonic To Make Your Immune System Invincible

It's antiviral, antibacterial, packed with antioxidants, and—oh, yeah—it tastes like the most deliciously creamy, spicy hot chocolate you've ever had.

#allergies #antioxidant #cacao #ginger #healthy recipes
mindbodygreen
March 3 2017
Functional Food
Wellness Trends
Beauty

DIY Natural Recipes For 3 All-Time-Fave Products

For a fun weekend activity, give one of these a go.

#makeup #skin care
Ina De Clercq
September 14 2019
Food Trends

Curious About Ketosis? Here's The Nitty-Gritty On The Keto Diet

What are the health benefits of the ketogenic diet, and how do you do it?

#gut health #fats #hormones #inflammation #ketogenic
Kristi Storoschuk
March 20 2018
PAID CONTENT FOR Pukka Herbs

These 4 Ayurvedic Herbs Will Keep You Balanced All Summer Long

The best cooling Ayurvedic blends to keep you balanced all summer long!

#Ayurveda #partner
mindbodygreen
July 25 2018
Personal Growth

20 Things I Wish I'd Known In My 20s

My 20s were an incredibly formative time, while also being the decade where I made myriad mistakes.

#happiness #gratitude #wellness #personal growth #aging
Amita Patel, LMSW
June 9 2014

8 Rules I Live By To Stay Sane With Two Little Kids

As an integrative physician and mom of two children under the age of four, I spend lots of time contemplating and experiencing the juggling act that...

#nutrition #fitness #gratitude #motherhood #parenting
Alejandra Carrasco, M.D.
July 12 2014
Travel

Going Away This Weekend? We've Got A 10-Minute Packing List For Ya

You're going to want to bookmark this one for summer.

#minimalism
Florine Hofmann
May 25 2017
Beauty
Integrative Health
Routines

10-Minute Yoga Sequence To Help You Chill

It's been a long week. Take some time for yourself today and de-stress, unwind, and relieve tension in your head, neck, and shoulders with this...

#yoga poses #yoga #new year do you
Tara Stiles
January 8 2016
Personal Growth

How I Became The Happiest Person I Know

These things keep me in tune with the high-frequency vibration of joy and love that I want to be a part of in the world.

#power of positive thinking #happiness #joy #personal growth #inspiration
Susie Moore
June 23 2015